We stand with Captain Ibrahim Traoré because we know that Traoré stands for the unity of Africa- Julius Malema

Standing Strong with Captain Ibrahim Traoré and Defying Imperialism



“America must never tell us what to do. We stand with Captain Ibrahim Traoré; we stand with Traoré because we know that Traoré stands for the unity of Africa.



We are Traoré, and Traoré is all of us.

We must defend China for defying the USA and telling the USA to go to hell because they don’t understand how tariffs work.



Donald Trump is an enemy of himself and all of us.” ~ Julius Malema