WE VALUE THE IMMENSE CONTRIBUTION OF WOMEN IN NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT  – KALABA

LUSAKA, SUNDAY, MARCH, 08, 2026 [SMART EAGLES]



CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says his party values the immense contribution of women in all spheres of life and national development.





In a statement seen by Smart Eagles, Mr. Kalaba said CF’s vision is a Zambia where every woman and girl can live with dignity, opportunity, and equal access to leadership and economic empowerment.





Mr. Kalaba reaffirmed the party’s commitment to continue advocating for policies and initiatives that confront persistent inequalities affecting women which include the gender pay gap, limited representation in leadership and decision-making positions, sextortion, and the continued scourge of gender-based violence (GBV).





“On this International Women’s Day, I call upon government, civil society, political parties, and the private sector to renew their commitment to protecting women’s rights and creating an environment where women can thrive without discrimination or fear. To all the women of Zambia, we celebrate you today and every day. Your courage, hard work, and sacrifices are the foundation upon which our nation stands,” Mr. Kalaba said.





“From the colonial days, through the struggle for independence, and into the post-independence era, women have played a crucial and undeniable role in the development of our nation. Our mothers, daughters, sisters, and grandmothers have stood at the forefront of community building, economic productivity, and national transformation. Their resilience, leadership, and commitment continue to shape the destiny of our country,” he said.





And Mr. Kalaba said Citizens First remains firmly committed to advancing gender equality and ensuring that women are fully empowered to participate in every sphere of national life.





“We recognise the multifaceted contributions women make to national development from households and farms, to boardrooms, classrooms, and public institutions. Happy International Women’s Day,” Mr. Kalaba said.



