“We want the President of America to hand over the cup”: Gayton McKenzie Confident SA Can Win 2026 World Cup

Gayton McKenzie Confident Bafana Bafana Can Win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Minister of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Gayton McKenzie, has boldly declared that Bafana Bafana are capable of returning from the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the trophy.

He hinted at a historic moment, saying he wants the national team to be handed the World Cup by the President of the United States on American soil.

“We want the President of America to hand over the cup to our guys in America,” he said.

“Football Has Never Been in Such a Good State”

According to Soccer Laduma, while speaking during the Hisense and Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools sponsorship announcement in Pretoria, McKenzie said South Africa’s national teams are currently in their strongest era in years.

McKenzie praised the development and performance levels across all national teams—from the junior squads to Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana—saying the country is entering a golden period for football.

“Football has never been in such a good state. From the Under-17s, the Under-20s, Banyana Banyana, Bafana Bafana—we are America. We are coming. Whether they like it or not, we are going to America, and nothing can stop that. I have never prayed so hard for us to go to America and come back with the cup,” he said.

Pride in National Teams’ Progress

The minister added that the recent achievements by South Africa’s teams have given him renewed hope ahead of the global showpiece.

“Bafana Bafana has done so well. Banyana Banyana has done so well. Amajimbos have done so well. Amajita has done so well, and I’m proud. It’s not to say we don’t have problems, but now is not the time to focus on that. Now is the time to prepare for the game. The commissions can come later, after we come back with the cup.”