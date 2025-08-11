We welcome Iris Kaingu to UPND – Mweetwa



CHIEF government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says UPND welcomes former PF Mwandi parliamentary candidate Iris Kaingu to the party with no reservations, because it is her democratic right as a citizen.





Mweetwa said her joining the ruling party is an indicator that the policies of President Hakainde Hichilema are working.





He told Kalemba in an interview that Kaingu is just like any other citizen who enjoys a constitutional right of association, and it is her constitutional right to associate with a grouping of her choice.





Mweetwa said it is a constitutional right to associate with a grouping of one’s choice, which deems fit to serve.



“And so, all those who mean well are coming on board to express their solidarity to work together towards a better Zambia. We welcome her 100 percent, just like any other citizen with a constitutional right of association,” he said.





Earlier, Kaingu visited the party’s Mwandi District office to submit her membership application of joining the ruling party.





In 2021, Kaingu was adopted by the then ruling Patriotic Front to stand as MP in Mwandi district, Western Province.





Kaingu is the daughter of former Mwandi member of parliament and Education Minister, Michael Kaingu.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba August 10, 2025