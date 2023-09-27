WE WERE NEVER IN THE ENTOURAGE OF HER HONOUR, W.K. MUTALE NALUMANGO- Nkandu Luo

WE WERE NEVER IN THE ENTOURAGE OF HER HONOUR, W.K. MUTALE NALUMANGO

Tuesday, 26th September, 2023

Patriotic Front Members of the Cental Committee, Prof Nkandu Luo and Hon. Sylvia Bambala Chalikosa have dismissed assertions that they were in the entourage of the Vice President, W.K Mutale Nalumango during her tour of duty in North Western Province.

The assertions are factually incorrect.

HON. Nalumango was in North-western Province to commission Rural Electrification Authority(REA) projects.

On the other hand, Prof Nkandu Luo, Hon. Chalikosa along with Hon. Yamfwa Mukanga and Hon Eileen Imbwae, were in the province as active participants at the annual CAPAH Expo program in Kabompo District.

CAPAH stands for the Coalition of African Parliamentarians Against HIV and AIDS, an organization of considerable importance to which the current Vice President is a founding member, along with Professor Nkandu Luo, and comprises membership of both current and former Members of Parliament.

This was a Parliamentary program outside the Vice President’s official program.

It is therefore understandable to see the excitement by the Prime TV Reporter who must have been thrilled to see the presence of senior Patriotic Front members at the CAPAH Expo.

However, it is essential to note that the Reporter combined completely separate programs in his reporting omitting to mention the important CAPAH activities which Hon. Nkandu and others were attending.

The interaction with the Vice President and the former Ministers as seen in the video clip was limited to a courteous exchange of greetings.

Both Hon. Luo and Hon Chalikosa stated that;

“We hope that this statement provides the necessary clarification and dispels any misunderstandings implying that we were part of Her Honour, Vice President W K Mutale Nalumango’s entourage.”

“We remain committed to the cause of combating HIV and AIDS through our involvement with CAPAH and no one should doubt our loyalty and commitment to the Patriotic Front Party.”

“We hope and pray that we have put to rest any insinuations that the video in question may have had.”