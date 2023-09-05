WE WILL BETTER YOUR LIVES, HH ASSURES KANYAMA RESIDENTS

September 4, 2023

LUSAKA – President Hakainde Hichilema says the New Dawn administration is working tirelessly to deliver a better life for the people of Zambia.

President Hichilema said his commitment to bettering the lives of the Zambian people remains his top priority.

He said this when he addressed scores of Kanyama residents at the Chinika Secondary School football ground following the commissioning of a borehole in the area.

The Head of State said his visit to Kanyama constituency is part of the initiative aimed at giving back and thanking the people of Zambia for their support before, during and after the 2021 general elections.

President Hichilema has also assured the people of Kanyama that his administration is aware of the high cost of mealie-meal and that his administration is working round the clock to stabilize the prices of the commodity.

He said it was disturbing that certain sections of the society expected him to address the numerous challenges that the people of Zambia were subjected to during a period that spanned ten years of continuous destruction by the past regime.

And President Hichilema also pledged to drill 4 more boreholes in the remaining wards of Kanyama constituency.

President Hichilema stressed the need for coexistence among the Zambian citizenry adding that “it is my desire to see a united Zambia whose citizens live in harmony regardless of tribe, region or political affiliation”.

He also warned that those who wanted to perpetrate violence and abrogate the law should not cry foul when the heavy arm of the law visits them.

During the launch of the 10-day UPND in activism exercise on August, 26 President Hichilema said party members were expected to provide assistance to vulnerable citizens.

President Hichilema also said the initiative was aimed at giving back to the people of Zambia for their support before, during and after the 2021 elections.

Since the launch of the initiative, both the first family and party members across the country have engaged in cleaning and caring for the vulnerable in society.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM