We Will Jail You For Corruption And Theft- Chief Justice Mumba Malila

WE WILL JAIL YOU FOR CORRUPTION AND THEFT-MALILA

Chief Justice warns sticky-fingered civil servants

Chief Justice Mumba Malila has forewarned public workers against dipping their thieving fingers in state coffers saying they will be jailed.

In a statement, the chief justice revealed out that law enforcement agencies were closely monitoring plunderers in the civil service and they will be pursued upon confirmation of their misdeeds.

“I am expectant that the criminal conduct, if any of those currently mismanaging the financial affairs of the State, stealing in various forms from the public purse, or flouting procedures and and causing financial loss to the State must know that they may be continuously undergoing surveillance and scrutiny by our law enforcement agencies, and will be brought to justice as soon as prima facie evidence of criminality is established,” justice Malila said.

The chief justice noted that the disposal of matters before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court is retarded and the citizenry whose national resources were allgedly stolen, is becoming impatient.

“They (citizens) are agitated by the tardy prosecution process. They want results quickly,” he said.

He observed that some individuals who are undergoing trial have been delaying their cases through forum shopping, raising objections and interlocutory applications and in some instances delays have been caused by lawyers representing different accused persons before courts at the same time, while in some cases prosecuting agencies are usually not prepared.

“Our adjudicators should determine cases based on evidence and must not be unduly influenced by external pressures such as political statements or their own prejudices. Here I mean pressure from those who may express unfounded reservations on the Economic and Financial Crimes Court and proceed to pour cold water on their handling of corruption cases…. There is always a risk of push-back of all corruption efforts by powerful persons and sometimes by individuals called upon to account or their proxies. I urge adjudicators not to feel discouraged,” said justice Malila.

“No matter how long it takes, the courts are expected, at the appropriate moment to deliver their verdicts. I expect that if these individuals are found guilty on the evidence, the Courts will apply the full rigours of the law. Those exonerated by the evidence will of course walk.”

Kalemba