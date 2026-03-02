WE WILL MAKE HH THE MOST RESPECTED FORMER PRESIDENT- Makebi Zulu

WE WILL MAKE HH THE MOST RESPECTED FORMER PRESIDENT



Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant, Makebi Zulu has pledged that if Zambians gave him an opportunity to lead the country, he would ensure that President Hakainde Hichilema became the most respected former President in Africa.





Speaking when he appeared on the Emmanuel Mwamba Verified (EMV), Zulu said he was deeply worried at the manner former Presidents have been treated in Zambia.





“As a lawyer I have represented former President Rupiah Banda and Edgar Chagwa Lungu. I have seen the embarrassment and humiliation they have been subjected to. This persecution and harrasment must come to an end” he said.





Zulu said the country needed a leadership that would provide healing amongst all people and at the same time strengthen democratic institutions in order to prioritize national development.





He bemoaned the disunity and political tensions that have gripped the country for years.



“This is not healthy. Zambians must use the August 2026 elections to elect a leadership that will deliberately foster national unity and avoid a path that concentrates on punishing political opponents and dividing opponents”.





” We need to respect our former Presidents. We will therefore treat President Hichilema with utmost respect. We will send him to international assignments such as monitoring national elections or to those countries seeking peace and engaged in peace talks” he said.





Meanwhile numerous callers compared Zulu to Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso.



“It may be the first country I would pay a state visit to commend him for fostering national development and for making bold decisions regarding the agriculture, mining and other key sectors of his country. Africa needs a leadership that prioritises its people and not foreign interests” he said.





Meanwhile, Zulu urged President Hichilema to abandon the numerous cases facing his political opponents especially speech offences.





“Tell me why Raphael Nakacinda should be in prison? Denied bail for offences that should not have been in court in the first place” he said.





“My opponents called a malicious name, Malukulu. I turned the insulting name into good. I said I will hammer poverty. I will hammer unepmloyment, I will hammer divisions” he said.





He said most of the cases the Zambia Police were pursuing and preoccupied were totally unnecessary as they were driven by an insecure leadership.





“If anyone depicts me to be in a coffin ⚰️, I will tell them that by the time I finish my term or by the time my God takes my life, I would have left an indelible and positive mark on the development of the country. All these arrests and harrasment are totally not necessary” he said.