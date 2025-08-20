WE WILL ONLY MAKE ARRESTS IN ENOCK SIMFUKWE’S CASE AFTER POSTMORTEM RESULTS AND COMPREHENSIVE INVESTIGATION — POLICE





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The Zambia Police Service has stated that arrests related to the death of Enock Simfukwe will only be made after a postmortem is conducted to determine the exact cause of d£ath.





In a viral video circulating on social media, Simfukwe is seen tied and being interrogated by an individual alleged to be Maria Zaloumis.





Speaking on Diamond TV’s Breakfast Show, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said police have received reports of acts intended to cause grievous harm, followed by Simfukwe’s death, which will now be thoroughly investigated to determine the appropriate course of action.





Mr. Hamoonga explained that Simfukwe while in police custody, complained of body pains sustained during apprehension and was rushed to a hospital, where he later di£d.





He emphasized that the police cannot rush to arrest individuals based on public outcry but will first establish the necessary evidence that can be used in courts of law.





Mr. Hamoonga has since called on Zambians to remain patient as investigations continue.



©Sun FM/TV Zambia