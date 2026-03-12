WE WILL RESTORE ZAMBIA TO ITS PROUD PLACE-KALABA



Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Citizen First President, Harry Kalaba has assured young people that the Citizen First party will implement robust economic policies that will create jobs and provide opportunities.





He said this to commemorate Youth Day saying these events had degenerated to rhetorics and mere public events.





Kalaba has also announced that his party has expressed readiness for the party to participate in the 2026 Presidential, Parliamentary and Mayoral Elections.





Kalaba said the Party has opened up invitations to suitable persons countrywide to stand as Members of Parliament, Mayors, Council Charperson and Councillors under the Citizen First ticket.





He says a technical team as been set up at the Secretariat to assess, evaluate and later submit to the Central Committee shortlisted candidates for adoption.





Kalaba who is promising sweeping economic and social reforms, seeks to establish leadership that promotes integrity, respects democracy and human rights and gives Zambia an opportunity to unite once again on a path of development, Kalaba said the upcoming election was crucial as it will define a type of path that Zambia takes into a future.





Kalaba cautioned that time for experiments was over and Zambians must choose a capable leader, with requisite experience, who was incorruptible and had capacity to take the country to higher heights.





He said the Citizen First provided a clear path to restore the country to its proud place in the region as a beacon of peace, development and unity.



He urged Zambians to rally behind the Party affirming that the Citizen First party had a team that was credible, determined and focused and was a robust alternative to the ruling UPND.