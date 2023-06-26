WE WILL SET THE BAR HIGH FOR THE NEXT MPs TO REPRESENT KATOMBOLA CONSTITUENCY TO KNOW THAT WE GO TO PARLIAMENT TO SERVE OUR PEOPLE NOT TO ENRICH OURSELVES – ANDELEKI

A mere meeting that turned into an interactive event has left the people of Kachabula in Sikaunzwe Ward of Katombola Constituency happy after the Member of Parliament Honourable Clement Andeleki donated Ten Thousand Kwacha (10,000) for purchasing of iron sheets for Ungwe Community School and 100 pockets of cement for building of toilets at Kachabula Primary equivalent to K20,000.

Honourable Andeleki, who emphasised the need for servanthood leadership, reminded his people of how entitled they are to his money and position as he went to parliament to serve them. He further assured them that his office would always be there to offer necessary support for their betterment.

In the same vein, he urged his people to apply through CDF to have their money released towards opening up and construction of Kachabula road even as he assured them of construction of deep tanks in all the 16 wards of the Constituency.

Reacting to complaints of cattle theft, Honourable Andeleki assured his constituents that a police station will be constructed as was done in Mukuni and Nyawa to reduce on criminality even as he guaranteed them to advocate for a stiffer punishment for people who steal cattle with a minimum of fifteen (15) years sentence under category of non-bailable offences.