WE WILL SHOCK UPND IN 2026- GBM

…..says the narrative here at home that a former ruling Party cannot retain power will be changed

Lusaka, Wednesday, January 4, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

Patriotic Front (PF) party Presidential candidate Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba – GBM says the narrative in Zambia that a former ruling party cannot retain power will be changed in 2026.

Hon Mwamba said the PF will shock the UPND by bouncing back into power.

Speaking when he appeared on United Voice Radio programme, Hon Mwamba said the Zambian people are fed up with the lies that has characterised the UPND stay in power.

He has since urged politicians to desist from assuming power through lies.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema must now do less talking and start being action oriented.

The PF potential President stated that the UPND has performed below par when their primises are measured against the results.

“The people were promised heaven on earth, but what is happening is the opposite. They are talking about free Education but the cost of living has gone up. Things are now more expensive than they were. The free education has not achieved its intended goal,” he said.

Asked if he regrets leaving the UPND, Hon Mwamba said he would have been the first person to resign from the Party out of principal due to too many unfulfilled promises.

On the issue of Cardrerism, the Former Defence Minister said the vice is still rife and has not been dealt with as boasted by the President.

Meanwhile, Hon Mwamba has allayed fears that the Party will disintegrate after the convention once a new leader is selected.

Hon Mwamba said the PF is United and focused as evidenced by lack of movements by the big wigs from the party.

“The PF is more United, no one is leaving, they have not left to join other parties. This implies that the party knows what it is doing….I am one of those who vowed to stay in PF even if I do not get the Presidency. We shall support the candidate that will be picked on that particular day. I am mature now, I have seen PF grow from nothing, until now,” he said.

In another development, Hon Mwamba has advised Government against selecting suppliers on partisan lines.

He said suppliers who supplied medicine and other commodities under PF must not be shunned and labelled as cadres.

He said the People who supplied various commodities under PF are not party supporters but merely conducted business with Government.

“There are no medicines in clinics and hospitals. Why should we wait for three years in order for results to be seen under the new dawn Government, they need to come up with a game plan to ensure that medicines are in hospitals and they must provide services to the people,” he said.