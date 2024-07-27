WE WON’T ALLOW THIS NONSENSE…we in Livingstone will alsofyantha anyone in HH’s way – UPND

WE WON’T ALLOW THIS NONSENSE

…we in Livingstone will also

fyantha anyone in HH’s way – UPND









By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone (The Mast)





ATTEMPTS to divert President Hakainde Hichilema’s attention from working hard to change Zambians lives have failed, says a UPND leader.



Phillip Musela, who is Livingstone youth chairperson in-charge of secirity, warns that “we will be left with no choice but to attack any opposition leader who gets into HH’s way”.



Musela, who is eyeing the Livingstone mayoral in 2026, described Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe, Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba and the former president Edgar Lungua as “highly frustrated politicians who are becoming toxic”.



“We have a bunch of frustrated opposition leaders and some like M’membe, Lungu and Kalaba are highly frustrated Zambians who are becoming very toxic. M’membe tried to ride on Michael Sata and his death left him with a mental issue. Kalaba made Edgar Lungu president. He arranged for private meetings outside Zambia for Lungu and used the presidential jet to fly him out and now instead of directing his anger at Lungu he is targeting HH who is innocent,” Musela told The Mast. “As for Lungu, he carries a very heavy load of hatred against Hakainde Hichilema for his shameful loss in 2021 and he will live with it to his grave. These opposition leaders are in the forefront trying to divert President Hichilema from working hard to change Zambia and its people’s lives for the better. They are so angry with the successes of HH on many fronts such as CDF, which has changed many lives especially among the youths. They also don’t like the successes on the gigantic debt left by the PF. They don’t like hearing praises for HH from international leaders and partners such as the IMF.”



Musela said the youths in UPND won’t allow any opposition leaders to continue on their “destructive narrative”.



“We are ready and just like the political advisor to the Head of State (Levy Ngoma) said, we in Livingstone will also fyantha anyone in HH’s way. We won’t allow this nonsense to continue. The PF did hit us so hard when they were in power and we have listened to our President who asked us not to revenge. But when and if the attacks on HH become the order of the day we will be left with no choice but to attack,” said Musela.