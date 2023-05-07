WEEKLY REFLECTING WITH DR. MWELWA – LEADERS EAT LAST

By Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa, a Politician and Academician

The Patriotic Front Party is currently at a crucial crossroads and needs to rebrand itself. To do so, it is vital to consider the lessons learned from successful leaders during times of war.

In his book, Leadership at War, Andrew Roberts examines the leadership styles of some of the world’s greatest military leaders and how their tactics can be applied to business and politics.

One leader who stands out is Admiral James Stockdale, who was held captive as a prisoner of war in Vietnam for seven and a half years. Admiral Stockdale was the highest-ranking naval officer held captive during the Vietnam War and endured torture and isolation.

Despite these conditions, Stockdale was able to lead his fellow prisoners by creating a sense of community and unity among them.

Admiral Stockdale’s approach can be applied to the Patriotic Front Party as they seek to rebrand themselves. By creating a sense of community and unity within the party, it will become easier to rally support from the public.

This can be achieved by highlighting the party’s common goals and values and working together to achieve them. This sense of camaraderie and dedication to their cause will help inspire confidence in voters and attract new members.

Furthermore, Simon Sinek’s book, Leaders Eat Last, emphasizes the need for leaders to prioritize the well-being of their team members and create a sense of safety and belonging for them. By prioritizing the well-being of its members, the Patriotic Front Party can create a culture of trust and loyalty that will inspire members to work harder towards achieving the party’s goals and values.

Incorporating these principles into the rebranding process will enable the Patriotic Front Party to become a more unified and effective organization. This, in turn, will help inspire confidence in voters and attract new members. While the rebranding process may be challenging, with determination and a clear vision, the Patriotic Front Party can create a brighter future for their country and their party.

Let me conclude this week’s reflection by looking at the life my hero Mr. Michael Chilufya Sata.

The late President Michael Sata’s leadership does not necessarily reflect on leaders at war. While Sata did serve in the military or the police early in his career, he was not a wartime leader nor did he serve in any wars.

However, Sata had a distinctive leadership style that is worth examining, and lessons can be learned from his approach to leadership.

As president of Zambia, Sata was known for his hands-on approach, which he referred to as “Man of Action.” This approach emphasized direct communication, accountability, and transparency – values that are essential in wartime leadership. His no-nonsense leadership style was effective in simplifying bureaucratic processes and making government officials more responsive to the needs of citizens.

Additionally, Sata’s populist appeal and advocacy for the common man highlighted his commitment to serving the people. This approach, which emphasized the needs and concerns of ordinary citizens, is a quality that many wartime leaders embody. During war, leaders must prioritize the well-being of their communities and inspire a sense of dedication to a shared cause.

Furthermore, Sata’s leadership reflected a commitment to strong, decisive action. He had an unapologetic attitude toward corruption and his efforts to streamline the government. These qualities also translate to wartime leadership, where swift and decisive action can be the difference between victory and defeat.

Although Sata’s leadership was not during a war, some aspects of his leadership style are reminiscent of effective wartime leaders. His focus on direct communication, accountability, and decisive action are qualities that can translate to any leadership position, including those during war.