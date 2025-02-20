WEEPING MUM TESTIFIES AGAINST SON WHO TRIED TO RAPE HER



WHILE crying, a 42-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Zingalume narrated how her own son, 22, undressed and tried to force himself on her in her bedroom.





Regina Mbewe testified before Lusaka magistrate Mutinta Mwenya how her second boy son, while in a drunk state, got to her bedroom, undressed with an erect manhood trying to rape her but she punched him.





Ms Mbewe was testifying against Fanizani Phiri, who is charged with attempted incest by males.



Allegations are that on December 25, 2024, the accused tried to have sex with his mother, but the accused who works at a Tobbaco company denied the allegation in court.





During trial, Ms Mbewe somberly narrated that on December 25,2024, around 12:00hours, she returned home from work and discovered that her children had not cleaned the house.



She told the court she is a mother of eight but only stays with four of her children, including Fanizani.





Ms Mbewe continued saying she later started cleaning the house and after washing plates, she decided to rest on a sofa in the living room.



“One of my daughters phoned and said she would come with her husband. My six-year-old daughter Taonga called me and told me that Fanizani had come.





“I told her I would cook as it seemed that Fanizani was hungry,” she said.



Ms Mbewe said a drunk Fanizani entered the house and tried to sit where she was but he fell near the door.





“I told him he cannot sleep near the door because it is an exit. I told him to go and sleep elsewhere but he didn’t move”.



Ms Mbewe later went to her bedroom to collect a dish she wanted to use to bath her daughter, but that Fanizani followed his mother in the bedroom, entered and blocked the door.



There, the accused undressed and went towards he mother.





“I was naked and his manhood was erect. We struggled and I managed to get off him and I punched him. I was scared. I shouted for help.



“A neighbour came and tried to open the door but my son tried to block the door but my neighbour pushed the door and the accused fell”.



Ms Mbewe said Fanizani later went outside and slept but turned aggressive when he got up, “breaking things”.





“The person I asked to beat him suggested that we go to police because it seemed he was not in his normal state”.



She said the accused was taken to police.



When the woman went to the police the following morning, she asked them them release her detained son but the cops refused.





When asked to identify the accused, Ms Mbewe could not hold tears when pointing at his unremorseful looking son.



Towards the end of the testimony, as expected of mothers, the woman somberly asked the court not to jail her son but just punish him.





In cross examination, Fanizani said he had no questions for his mother.



A police officer also narrated that when asked about the alleged crime,



The arresting officer, Joy Kabunda, Fanizani told her he never knew what came over him.



Mwebantu