‘Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos’

Former Pumula MP in Bulawayo Albert Mhlanga has lambasted Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore for ‘imposing themselves’ as the new rotational interim leaders of the fast dying opposition CCC, saying this shows they are unprincipled, opportunistic and power-hungry.

Reacting to the announcement that Ncube is now interim party leader on a 90-day rotational arrangement with Biti and Karenyi-Kore until congress, Mhlanga said he is disappointed that seasoned and respectable politicians of Ncube, Biti and Karenyi-Kore’s stature have now become merchants of chaos.

“I have respect for Professor Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore,” Mhlanga said.

“I respect them just the same way as I respected President Nelson Chamisa before his departure. So I’m disappointed with what they have done. This is an embarrassment to say the least.”

Mhlanga explained why he is disappointed.

“First, they should be providing proper leadership to get us out of this messy situation, not be scrambling for positions. There is an interim steering committee in which Sengezo Tshabangu is the secretary-general that has being running the party. I’m a also a member as deputy chair of that committee. They should work through that structure.

“By imposing themselves as leaders, they are just fanning divisions and chaos. Now one no longer knows whether they are leaders of MDC Alliance or CCC, or whatever they imagine they are leading.

“Second, these moves are not constitutional and legal in terms of the party constitution that we to parliament (National Assembly), senate, the courts and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. So their appointments are just a nullity.

“Third, Ncube and Biti publicly dissociated themselves with us. They denounced us openly. Biti even went as far as saying he couldn’t be associated with us because we are a Zanu-PF project. But now they want to reap where they did not sow.”

The committee running the CCC has Dingilizwe Tshuma, former legislator for Entumbane-Njube constituency in Bulawayo as chair; Mhlanga (former Pumula MP, Bualwayo deputy mayor and this committee’s deputy); Tshabangu (secretary-general); Khaliphani Phugeni (information); Sikhululekile Moyo (interim chairperson for women); Nomvula Mguni (ex-proportional representation MP), Mbuso Siso (treasurer) and Benoni Ncube (youth).

Source – newshawks