Wendy Williams’ family has launched a GoFundMe to raise $50,000 so they can free the star from the ‘loneliness and deep isolation’ of her conservatorship.

According to The U.S. Sun, the fundraiser was created on January 15 by the family of the American television host, 60.

It was launched just before Williams called into The Breakfast Club to plead for her freedom from the controversial guardianship, which she compared to a ‘prison.’

Wendy was placed under a court-ordered legal guardianship that oversees both her finances and health in May 2022.

The GoFundMe campaign has so far raised $12,171 of its $50,000 goal. A heartwarming photo on the fundraiser page shows Wendy with her niece Alex Finnie.

The description of the GoFundMe reads: ‘For far too long, Wendy has faced the challenges of being unjustly placed under guardianship and labeled as incapacitated, despite her strong will and determination to live her life independently.’

It goes on: ‘Her current situation is not only unfair but also deeply isolating. The guardian assigned to her has severed her connections with friends and family, leaving her without the support network she so desperately needs.’

‘This isolation in New York has made it increasingly difficult for her to maintain her strength and resilience.’

‘Wendy’s family is passionately advocating for her return to Florida, whlabelledere she can once again be surrounded by the love and support of those who care about her. They are suffering emotionally as they witness the toll her isolation is taking on her well-being.’

The description continued: ‘Unfortunately, they have exhausted their financial resources in their fight against this unjust guardianship and are in dire need of assistance to secure legal representation. Legal services can be prohibitively expensive, and without our support, they may struggle to navigate the complexities of the situation.’

‘Your generous contribution can make a profound difference! By uniting in solidarity, we can help speed up Wendy’s homecoming and ensure she no longer has to endure the pain of loneliness and disconnection.’

‘It is essential that she is not left to suffer in silence in New York while her family is waiting for her return to the warm embrace of Florida, where she truly belongs. Let’s come together to support Wendy and her family during this critical time!’

The GoFundMe page is titled ‘Support Wendy Williams’ Fight for Independence.’

The mother of one was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in May 2023.