Wendy Williams’ son shares update on her condition 

Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr. recently shared an update on his mother’s health, and it appears the former media personality is on the mend. Per TMZ, Kevin, who shared the update on Monday, stated that his mother is currently “sober and wants to come home.”

There are, however, no details about where Williams, 60, is currently staying. Her guardian Sabrina Morrissey in a new legal filing is claiming that the former talk show host’s struggle with dementia has made her “permanently incapacitated.”

Kevin said their family wants her back home, and they’re doing everything possible to make that happen. He also said “isolation is killing her faster than anything else.”

One of the last times Williams was seen publicly was at Florida International University where she attended Kevin’s graduation. She also appeared to be in high spirits.

Morrissey in the court filing states that the 60-year-old “has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated,” TMZ reported.

Williams’ team in February announced she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Williams’ team in the press release explained they decided to share the update to “correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health.” They stated that Williams in 2023 was officially diagnosed with the disease after she underwent “a battery of medical tests.”

A year before her diagnosis, Williams was placed under legal guardianship to manage her health and finances. Morrissey is also involved in a legal battle with the Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary, and the recent court filing is reportedly linked to that.

Morrissey, in a February lawsuit, attempted to have the court bar the documentary’s release. But Lifetime released it, and the documentary cast a spotlight on Williams’ health and alcohol issues.

Morrissey in the filing is seeking to protect Williams’ privacy and wants the court to remove certain details about the case, TMZ reported. These include details about Williams’ health, her finances as well as her relationship with her family.

Williams’ eponymous talk show was canceled in 2022 after 13 seasons because of her health issues. Her team in the February press release said that her health disorders had “already presented significant hurdles” in her life.

“As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health,” her team said elsewhere in the statement.

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances,” the statement also said.

“Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis.”