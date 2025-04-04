Wendy Williams wants to find love, among other surprising things, if her guardianship ends 

Wendy Williams has big intentions if her guardianship ends. She revealed to People during the #FreeWendy rally in New York City on April 1 that she intends to find love.

Her words come as she fights to end her guardianship two years after being diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Williams declared that she “can’t wait to fall in love. I will not lie about that.” She and her ex-husband and longtime manager, Kevin Hunter, had a rough breakup in 2019 due to his cheating.

When she appeared on the 2024 Lifetime documentary “Where Is Wendy Williams?” last year, the 60-year-old was open about her feelings for her ex. When it was revealed that he had a baby with another woman on the show, Williams stated, “I don’t care about him or that baby.”

Though she maintained a cool demeanor when speaking about Hunter, 52, in the documentary, her family claims the end of her 21-year marriage had a toll on her.

Williams’ niece, Alex Finnie, 34, told People in 2024 that Williams would have given up “everything she has… to be able to have a strong loving household and a loving husband.”

Still, in addition to finding new love, Williams expressed optimism about her future efforts following the current battle.

She declared, “When I get out of the situation, I’m staying in New York where I’m comfortable…. I’ll be in New York and I’ll be flying and I would love to go back to Paris. The food is good.”

“I am gorgeous. I am successful at what I’ve done,” she continued. “I’m successful so far, what’s going on in my life, despite what you might think, I mean, everything isn’t peaches and cream, but there’s some roses over here, darling.”

Williams stated that terminating the guardianship is “long overdue,” and she is confident that the struggle will end in her favor, as fans gathered outside the assisted living home to demand for her release.

“It will absolutely 1000% happen,” she stated.

Amid the ongoing court struggle, Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, claimed that additional medical tests for the host had been set, but Williams declined to participate.

A source previously told the magazine that “Sabrina is ready to reschedule the scans and appointments as soon as Wendy is willing to participate.”

Williams told People that she is unaware of the guardian’s claim that she opted out of current testing.

“I don’t know anything about that,” she remarked. “Bulls—. I am open to what I am open to and I can’t talk about it right now.”

Meanwhile, Williams’ health care advocate, Ginalisa Monterroso, told People last month that the presenter is “excited” for a jury to decide whether her guardianship should be terminated after fresh mental competency tests.

“This is something that she’s been wanting to say, and she just can’t wait to get her story out,” Monterroso said of Williams’ desire to clear the air regarding her mental illness. “And at the end of the day, she’s going to have a trial by jury, and it will be the jury who will be making the decision.”

Monterroso added that the trial, which has yet to be scheduled, will follow additional testing from “an independent neurologist.”

According to the health care advocate, Williams “passed” mental ability testing at a hospital during a welfare check at her assisted living facility on March 11.