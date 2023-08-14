We’re Getting Requests To Overthrow Tinubu – Nigerian Military

The Nigeria Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed receiving requests from unnamed persons to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration amid the ongoing political standoff in Niger Republic where the military recently removed the country’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

The DHQ suggests that proponents of the coup d’état are basing the calls on alleged poor welfare within the Armed Forces.

The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, confirmed this in a statement released via the DHQ’s official Twitter account @DefenceInfoNG.

The military frowned on the call for military intervention in the nation’s democracy, labelling such as ‘unpatriotic’ and ‘wicked’, and an attempt to divert the focus of the Armed Forces from their constitutional duties.

While acknowledging the significance of ensuring the welfare of its personnel, the leadership of the DHQ said it remains resolute in safeguarding the principles of democracy in Nigeria.