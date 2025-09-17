WE’RE NO LONGER FREE, SAYS SINKAMBA



IT is now evident enough that anyone who publicly criticises President Hakainde Hichilema, pain and abuse will be inflicted on them, Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba has observed.





In an interview with The Mast, Sinkamba said Zambians were not free to speak out on issues of national importance for fear of being beaten, abused and threatened with unspecified actions by cadres from the ruling party.





He said the recent attack on Mambilima Member of Parliament by known United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres was just an example of what Zambians should expect ahead of next year’s general elections.





“UPND is now jittery and resorting to intimidation and suppression of dissent. Violence against a member of Parliament, especially one from the opposition, serves as a powerful tool of intimidation. It sends a message that dissent and criticism of the government will not be tolerated and may be met with physical harm,” Sinkamba said





He said Zambians were living in constant fear under the UPND, knowing too well that whatever they said or complained they would be attacked.





But Sinkamba said no one should stop people from speaking out on issues of concern.



“Failure is failure and should not be protected by verbal and physical attacks on innocent Zambians. The UPND has become immune to criticism. They cannot take it anymore, and the only way to stop people from talking is to inflict pain,” he said.





Sinkamba said the UPND was undermining the rule of law by failing to hold accountable individuals aligned to it who were committing crimes in the name of defending the party and the President.





He said it was now a criminal offence under the UPND to hold those in leadership accountable.



Sinkamba was worried that the Zambia Police Service had become an accomplice by shielding known cadres behind the attacks on opposition leaders and members.





“However, an act of violence such as the attack on a member of Parliament is a direct and stark contradiction to such messages. This highlights a total disconnect between the official rhetoric and the reality of political behaviour on the ground by UPND cadres,” he said.





He said such behaviour amounted to impunity and a significant dent on democracy.





“Impunity arises when those who commit crimes, particularly those associated with the ruling party, are not held accountable. If cadres can attack an elected official without facing consequences, it signals that certain individuals are above the law,” Sinkamba said.





He said government’s inaction to hold accountable top UPND officials engaging in criminal activities and attacks on innocent citizens eroded public trust in the justice system.



The Mast