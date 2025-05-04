WE’RE NOT HAVING THE RIGHT CONVERSATIONS IN ZAMBIA – ALMOST EVERY DISCUSSION IS ABOUT POLITICS



Economist Dr Lubinda Haabazoka writes…



I just came back from an amazing event full of global thinkers, and I must admit—I’ve really missed platforms that offer such high-quality knowledge sharing.



One of my key observations is that the discourse in our country needs to evolve. We tend to focus too much on politics rather than on topics that can help us create wealth and support those in need.



Here are some interesting points I took note of:



Artificial intelligence is not here to replace workers. It’s here to stay, but it will create structural unemployment. This type of unemployment occurs when jobs are available in specific fields, but the workforce has different qualifications. This means we need to begin studying more in areas like IT, blockchain technology, and other emerging skills that support this growing industry.



In Zambia, we’re not having the right conversations. At almost every table where Zambians gather, the topic is politics. I’m guilty of this too. But at the event, I met young people—and peers my age—actively working on introducing cutting-edge technologies across continents. A notable team I met is developing a concept called network states. A network state exists in the cloud, built on blockchain technology. It enables sectors where people can trade, carry out cross-border transactions, and create new products and services. Even tax authorities can benefit by gaining access to crypto-based transactions within these domains. This is game-changing, and my dream is to bring these innovators to Zambia to explore the possibilities of building this here.



Zambia has incredible potential, especially with its young population, but we need a mindset shift. Believe me, the future of the world is in Africa. The USA, Europe, and much of Asia are facing a crisis of overproduction. Africa, on the other hand, still has room to grow. We have many opportunities, particularly in politically and economically stable countries like ours. What we lack is the right mindset to recognize and turn opportunities into tangible solutions. I often receive business proposals from youth, but we may lack structured mechanisms for funding such innovation. We don’t have enough angel investors. We need a serious conversation: those with surplus should be willing to help those with deficit start businesses. But for that to happen, we must become more trustworthy, hardworking, and goal-driven.



We need more business mentors on social media, not just political critics or socialites discussing nonsense all day. We are what we consume. The kind of information we expose our kids to shapes who they become. When I asked my average class where they see themselves in the near future, most said they want to be “Presidents.” Honestly, it’s better to be a successful businessperson who can afford to create impact than to spend your life moving from rally to rally. Once you’re successful, then you can venture into social work or politics through philanthropy or service. You can’t be broke and aspire for office—you’re not Jesus Christ. You’re a human being with material needs.



Finally, let’s love one another and help each other create wealth. Let’s support each other’s businesses. When you support a Zambian-owned business, you’re creating employment. But Zambian businesses must also operate efficiently to earn that support. Let’s not despise those who have money—let them inspire us! Money is not the root of evil. The lack of it is.



Pray well, guys.