“We’re not married”: Mbalula tells DA to walk if unhappy





ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says the DA must understand that “the ANC is not in a marriage with the DA this is a coalition.”





He emphasized that the Government of National Unity (GNU) is a temporary, multi-party arrangement, not an exclusive or permanent partnership between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA).





Mbalula challenged the DA’s apparent assumption of a bilateral coalition, stating, “The DA thought it would just be an ANC-DA coalition without including other parties.” He stressed that the GNU includes over ten political parties.





Reiterating the ANC’s position, he added, “If you feel this GNU is not working for you, then you have the choice to walk away,” underscoring the coalition’s flexibility and the ANC’s willingness to continue with other parties if the DA chooses to leave, as “there are others knocking at the door, ready to come in.”