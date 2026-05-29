WESTERN PROVINCE WILL GET A FAIR SHARE OF DEVELOPMENT – PRESIDENT BRIAN MUNDUBILE.



TONSE Presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has made a strong commitment to taking meaningful development to the Western province once he is elected in the August General election noting that the province is still ranked as the poorest Province together with Luapula.He made this commitment when he met a group of senior distinguished citizens( men and women) who hails from western province at a meeting that was hosted by the Alliance National Chairman State Counsel Sakwiba Sikota.





President Mundulibe has assured the people of Western province that priority will be given to infrastructure development like roads for he desires the province to be linked to the sorrounding provinces for easy of movement of. People and goods.

He further promises to ensure that the provinces hosts industries that will exploit the potential in Aquaculture, cashew nuts, and dairy farming.





The President has further committed to ensure that Lewanika University is constructed and has warned that all those who have shared the land where the university should sit will be moved out to pave way for the construction of the university.





He has further committed to ensure that Lewanika General hospital which now is dilapidated is given proper attention so that the hospital can become the main referal center in the province.





The President has commuted to establishing a skills training center that should give skills in Aquaculture and Livestock management on top of establishing a mordern livestock laboratory to help harness the livestock potential in the province.





President mundubile has also committed to ensure that all the Traditional Leaders who have not been given recognition by government are given the due recogtion they too deserve.He has bemoaned the lack of respect to traditional leaders in the province who plays a significant role in building harmony in communities.





He has also bemoaned the state of most infrastructure being used as Secondary School Boarding facilities in the province and has committed to building more Boarding school to enable young people to learn in decent schools and get quality education.





The President is also aware of the young people’s calls from the province for government to build them a stadium and has agreed that this too will be on top of his government’s agenda.





He hopes that the people of western province will realise that they have been taken for a ride for too long by leaders who have nothing to offer but simply promisory notes. He appeals to the people from of western province to vote for development not stories.





He concluded by asking that the seniors helps to cement the reignited traditional cousinship between the Lozis and Bembas which he says was started many years ago through the relationship that existed between the late Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe and the late Mundia Nalumino which relationship had bonded the western province and the Northern province where.





PRESIDENT MUNDUBILE HAS OFFICIALLY APPOINTED ALL LOZI’S TO BE HIS CAMPAIGN MANAGERS FOR THE AUGUST GENERAL ELECTION.



BINWELL MPUNDU

PRESIDENTIAL AFFAIRS CHAIRMAN