WESTERN SANCTIONS: The Silent War Killing 500K+ People Every Year



A groundbreaking new study published in The Lancet has forced the world to confront the true human cost of US and EU sanctions.





Key findings:

Since 1971, economic sanctions have caused an estimated 564,258 deaths per year on average



That’s 5 times more than annual battlefield deaths in the same period





Sanctions drive a 3.1% annual increase in infant mortality and 6.4% rise in maternal mortality



The mechanism is brutally simple: blocked access to medicines, food, medical equipment, and healthcare infrastructure





The most devastating paradox:

Despite targeting roughly one-quarter of all countries between 2010–2022, sanctions achieve their stated political or economic goals only ~30% of the time (per independent meta-analyses).









In other words:

A policy tool with a 70% failure rate consistently delivers a near-100% humanitarian catastrophe on civilian populations — especially children, pregnant women, and the chronically ill.





This is not collateral damage.

This is the primary mechanism of modern sanctions: mass deprivation disguised as pressure on governments.





The Lancet study is the first comprehensive, peer-reviewed attempt to quantify the body count across decades of sanctions regimes. The numbers are staggering, and the conclusion is inescapable:

Western sanctions are one of the deadliest forms of foreign policy in modern history.

#LancetSanctionsStudy