What a shame! Father admits sex with daughter.

CHOMBA MUSIKA Reports: A 49-year-old farmer of Linda Township has admitted having fathered a child with his 17-year-old daughter and that his wife consented to the ‘ritual’ incesteous act as it waswamr to make the family wealthy.

Rodrick Nyambe confessed before Lusaka Magistrate Judith Chiyaika that he had sex with his teenage daughter until she conceived.

The father of four informed the court that the sexual acts had the blessings of his wife because the couple used it a ritual to become wealthy.

Nyambe is charged with incest, an offense attracting a minimum 20 year sentence and upto life imprisonment as a maximum.

Between January 1, 2013 and December last year, Nyambe allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of his daughter without her consent.

It is alleged that the accused started abusing his daughter when she was eight years old each time her mother was away from home.

Nyambe initially denied the charge before Lusaka Magistrate Judith Chiyaika and the prosecution called several witnesses to testify against him, including the victim.

Opening his defence, Nyambe shocked the gallery when he narrated that the incenteous act was a covenant to get rich at the advise of a ritualist.

“We had an agreement with my wife, we wanted to make our lives better. That is why when the baby to the victim was born, the child stayed for three years without the matter being reported to the police,” he said.

Nyambe told the court that after he started having carnal knowledge of his wife, the couple later become wealthy and the ‘proceeds’ were given to the victim who was chosen as”treasurer”.

“My wife and I would go to ask my daughter(victim) to give us money for anything we wanted to do,” he narrated.

He said,however, when relatives got wind of the incenteous act, his wife’s relatives charged him K6, 000 but that he only managed to pay half of the amount plus three goats.

“When I failed to pay the balance, my in laws asked me to build them a house since,” Nyambe said.

During cross examination, the prosecution asked Nyambe to confirm if the victim was his biological daughter.

“She is my fourth and only child I have with my wife,” the accused said.

Further asked who gave him the ‘get rich charms’, Nyambe said it was a man named Kakoli of Chibombo.

“He gave me three herbs which I put in a 2.5container and instructions where for me to drink the water. The other instruction was to put charms at a hill and cattle would come at night and I would just build a kraal,” he said.

The accused also said he manged to build two shops and a house in Chibombo.

Nyambe further narrated that his wife lied to the clinic that the person responsible for the victim’s pregnancy was his classmate.

Asked if he was aware that having sex with one’s daughter was an offense and against tradional values, he replied in affirmation.

“I admit, I am wrong, it was not my own making. I am asking the court to consider[being lenient with] me,” the accused, who looked frail, said.

He also told the court that he wanted his wife to aid his defence but he is unaware of her whereabouts.

Judgement is set for August 31 this year.

In the picture, the victim and the child born from incenteous act seen at the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court. – Zambia Daily Mail