What Barron Trump really said to Joe Biden at Donald’s inauguration finally revealed

Barron Trump’s older brother Eric has revealed what he said to Joe Biden during their father’s inauguration.

It feels like a very long time since 20 January and the second Trump inauguration, a ceremony which had a lot of rich and powerful people in attendance for the official handover of power.

Also, Elon Musk was accused of giving a ‘Nazi salute’ as he twice made a gesture to the crowd where he extended his right arm upwards, though he insists it wasn’t that and hit out at ‘dirty tricks’ being used against him.

Another moment people spotted was when the youngest of Trump’s children, Barron, went over and spoke to outgoing US President Joe Biden, with what they said to each other being a matter of speculation.

A lip reader said that the younger Trump had said ‘g’day to you sir’ to Biden and then ‘ma’am, good day’ to Vice President Kamala Harris, who had lost the 2024 election.

Jeremy Freeman said that Biden had responded with ‘it’s good to see you man’, to which he reckons Barron said ‘exactly’.

More light has been shed on what was said by Eric Trump, who appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show to say that he called his younger brother afterwards and asked him about that moment.

He said: “One night I call Barron and I go ‘Buddy, what did you actually say?’ And it was something so polite I almost wouldn’t even get it right.

“But like, ‘Congratulations, and best of luck to you,’ or something like that. Something very respectable.”

He then remembered being on another show where he’d been asked whether Barron had told Biden to ‘go f himself’, with Eric saying his younger brother ‘just doesn’t have that in him’ but was ‘probably thinking it’ even if he was ‘too courteous to actually go out there and say it’.

Meanwhile, as for what their father is up to, he’s been facing new allegations from more of the released Epstein files, which contain emails that claim Trump knew about the girls.

Emails which date back to 2011 appear to show Epstein telling Ghislaine Maxwell that Trump had ‘spent hours’ with a victim whose name was redacted.

Trump has consistently denied knowledge of Epstein’s crimes during his friendship with the convicted sex offender who died in 2019, with the new round of emails not proving any wrongdoing on his part. He also didn’t send or receive any of the emails.

He responded to the release of the emails, accusing the Democrats of using the ‘Epstein hoax’ to distract from ‘all of their bad policies and losses’.

In a U-turn from his previous position, Trump has now encouraged the release of the Epstein files, telling Republicans they should vote for more disclosure as ‘we have nothing to hide’.