WHAT HAPPENS TO BABIES WHEN THEY DIE?



(By Lenin Banda)



The loss of a child is one of the most heart-wrenching experiences a parent can face. Amidst the grief, a profound question often arises: what happens to babies when they die? It’s a question that has puzzled theologians and parents alike for centuries.





The Bible doesn’t provide a straightforward answer, but let’s explore the scriptures and the complexities surrounding this sensitive topic.



What happens to babies when they die?





This one of the difficult questions to deal with considering that whoever is born into this world is in total depravity.





Scripture is so vivid on people who reject the offer of salvation. If one doesn’t believe in the redemptive work of Christ they cannot be saved But another critical issue that needs to be given attention in this discussion is the age of accountability.





The Bible has not thrown much light on the age of accountability the age of accountability here refers to the age in which a person can clearly appreciate that they have a sin problem and are in need of a Saviour. In the Jewish culture the age of responsibility is 13 years, they believe that at this age one can make a sound decision.





The baby has no ability to know they are in total depravity and need the Saviour. Actually, in Psychology a baby is not considered to be a person but a human being because they have no capacity to reason. Actually, some scholars consider babies as animals in the stages of development.





They are referred to as ID. In Latin the word ID means “It.” The babies are not addressed by personal pronoun because they function by instincts just like animals. They have no reason capacity. They only begin to reason when self conscious is awakened.





Theologians have different opinions on the matter. Let us examine a few portions from scripture, “For the unbelieving husband is sanctified in the wife, and the unbelieving wife is sanctified in the brother: else were your children unclean; but now are they holy.” ‭‭1 Corinthians‬ ‭7‬:‭14‬ ‭ASV‬‬





Some scholars use the above text to argue that the baby of a believing parents will be saved.



On the other hand the reformed theologians say that some babies who die are among the elect and therefore saved, whereas others are not among the elect and will therefore be condemned to death.





The most used scripture in trying to deal the subject in discourse is 2 Samuel 12:15-23, you can read the whole portion to appreciate the story allow me to draw your attention to verse 23, “But now he is dead, wherefore should I fast? can I bring him back again? I shall go to him, but he will not return to me.” ‭‭2 Samuel‬ ‭12‬:‭23‬ ‭ASV‬‬





Those who believe that babies go to heaven when they die stand on the text above.



The argument is that David drew some measure of comfort knowing that he will go to where the baby has gone. Heaven in this case this has however been challenged by others commenters who say that David could have meant the burial place where the baby’s body was laid not necessarily the place of eternity Let us examine another text, “Moreover your little ones, that ye said should be a prey, and your children, that this day have no knowledge of good or evil, they shall go in thither, and unto them will I give it, and they shall possess it.” ‭‭Deuteronomy‬ ‭1‬:‭39‬ ‭ASV‬‬





The text above gives a very good picture. The children for the Israelites were told to go in to possess the land without any restrictions. They had not reached the age of accountability. This makes a lot of sense to me but we can’t build doctrine on that text and run with it You see the Bible is not so loud on this matter. It is prudent not to be loud on matters that are not loud in scripture.





There’s no precise answer to this question howbeit, when we put precepts upon precepts and line upon line we will realize that the babies are safe. I believe that Babies are very safe.





The other interesting thought is that of Sodom and Gomorrah, when the city was destroyed all the children perished, when people perished during the flood, children were not spared they perished. Do you think babies who die before the age of accountability are safe?





In the quietness of grief, one truth brings comfort: God’s sovereignty and love encompass all, including the innocent and vulnerable.



May His peace and presence envelop those who mourn, and may we find solace in His unfailing love.