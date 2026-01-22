WHAT IS HAPPENING IN CHOMA?- FRED M’MEMBE

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN CHOMA?



STATE House must always be clear and straightforward with the public on the situation in Choma.





If Mr Hakainde Hichilema is on leave, State House should clearly indicate and for how long, while assuring the nation that government operations continues as normal. Such boldness and openness immediately kills speculation and rumours before they take root.





Contrary to his claims, it must be stated that nobody wishes Mr Hichilema dead. All the nation seeks are truthful answers just like he personally did during the late Michael Chilufya Sata’s reign. Mr Hichilema demanded answers from the government then.





Here is our take. Firstly, if indeed, Mr Hichilema is battling illness, a brief and factual statement should be issued promptly, to confirm who is in charge or whether he is still managing to work. There should be no gaps or theatrics, no conjuncture and overstepping of responsibilities by government officials.





Secondly, if Mr Hichilema is not sick, then he should lead from the front on many urgent issues, as opposed to having spokespersons theatrically projecting authority as if there is a vacuum.





This country has learnt lessons from past experiences. We all know that in that office, clarity beats silence and disciplined communication reassures and maintains public confidence.





It must also be mentioned that when handled openly, empathetically and ethically, illness does not weaken the presidency. It is confusion, secrecy and drama that does. It’s simple.





Telling the nation whether the Mr Hichilema is ill, is well, on leave or fully at work. and for how long, demolishes the rumour mill and builds public trust.





Whatever the situation, we wish Mr Hichilema good health and happiness.



FRED M’MEMBE

PRESIDENT OF THE SOCIALIST PARTY AND PEOPLE’S PACT 2026 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE.