“What is My Offence?” – VeryDarkMan Claims Arsenal Blocked Him After Loss to Man Utd



Social media critic Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has cried out after discovering that the official Instagram account of Premier League giants Arsenal FC has blocked him.





The Discovery



On the evening of Sunday, January 25, the activist posted a video clip demonstrating that he was unable to view the North London club’s page, while he still retained full access to the account of their rivals, Manchester United.





The Context



The incident occurred shortly after Arsenal suffered a painful 3-2 defeat against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium a match that saw the Gunners miss a crucial chance to climb the league table. VDM, a staunch supporter of the Red Devils, had been trolling the losing side before discovering the block.





He captioned his reaction:



“You all won’t believe this 😂😂 Arsenal admin just blocked me 😭😭😭😭 What is my offence…. United for life”





Fan Theories



The development has sparked debate among netizens. While some believe the block was a direct result of his relentless trolling following the match, others speculate it might be connected to his recent high-profile online feud with Wizkid, a global music star with strong ties to the Arsenal fanbase.



