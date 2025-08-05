WHAT LIKELY WILL BE EDGAR LUNGU’S JUDGEMENT?





By Silent Observer



Based on typical legal reasoning and precedence in cases involving constitutional law, public interest, and state protocol, the court’s likely position or opinion on the Edgar Lungu burial matter after hearing arguments from both parties will revolve around a few key considerations:





1. The Constitutional and Legal Framework



National Presidential Emoluments and Benefits Acts and Burial of Presidents Acts (or equivalents) are likely to be examined to see what rights the state has over the remains of a former President.





If Edgar Lungu is officially recognized as a former Republican President, the court may affirm the state’s legal mandate to provide for and determine the burial in accordance with national honor protocols, unless explicitly declined by the family in writing.





However, if Lungu is being portrayed as not eligible for such honors (e.g. if he is still considered an active political figure or was not officially accorded retirement recognition), the court may rule the State overstepped.





2. The Role of the Family vs. the State



The court will likely affirm the family’s emotional and customary rights, especially in African context, where families traditionally guide burial rites.





However, in balancing this with state obligations to the nation, the court may emphasize that a former Head of State’s burial is a matter of national interest and not purely a private matter.





Possible finding: The court may encourage or compel a negotiated solution where the family’s cultural rights are respected within the framework of state protocol.





3. The Conduct and Communications of Both Parties



The court may reprimand both parties for failure to properly communicate and compromise, especially if inflammatory public statements were made.





If one party is shown to have acted in bad faith or escalated the matter unnecessarily (for instance, if the family lawyer misrepresented facts), the court might issue a caution or rebuke.





4. Public Interest and Precedent



The court will likely weigh the precedent this ruling will set for future presidential or high-ranking official burials.





Expect strong language on the need to preserve national unity, decorum, and dignity in matters involving former Heads of State.





Likely Outcome



The court is likely to rule in favor of a middle-ground solution — affirming the state’s constitutional responsibility to bury a former President with honor, while urging it to meaningfully consult the family and not override familial or customary considerations unless legally necessary.





In short:



The burial of a former Head of State is both a family matter and a national one. The court urges the parties to cooperate to uphold the dignity of the deceased, the law, and the nation.”