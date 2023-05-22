WHAT STOLEN MONEY CAN DO IF NOT CAREFULLY MONITORED PEOPLE CAN USE IT TO DISTURBLISE THE COUNTRY …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

They can try to buy anyone even those that are close to the president , in a Mafia family money creats possibilities to get power in any way , they have used the church before and they can pay off men and women in churches , we have seen their influence in some of the media houses , the propaganda used and the way journalists from the private sector are behaving towards the UPND govt and particularly the president , what they can’t do is to buy life . They are richer than the country , zambia as a country is struggling to restructure the nations debt of $14 billion dollars they contracted , all the wealth they walked out of govt together as a team may be more than $30 billion dollars meaning they are richer than the country by leaving it poorer than they found it .

Since winning the general election by the UPND party , the greatest challenges we have seen is that stolen resources which are being used to confront the UPND ligitimate govt .when we say they are a risk to the peace and development of this country ,our views are taken lightly while they are moving like worms towards the UPND progressive focus .

When they see that they can’t win elections democratically they may turn evil and plot against the president , they know the longer president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is in office their stolen wealth is at risk of being siezed or estinguished by legal expenditures . We have called on investing more on the security of the president because the enemy is behind and in the bedroom . Some of the sabotage in the economy may have beeen caused by cartels that are linked to these elements .

When some people are appointed by president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA they celebrate because they feel their money may have been used to achieve what they want , some people have lasted for a short while on their appointments with varying reasons , contrastingly when a different person is appointed they find what to complain because their money is lost , this may be looked at as mare rhetoric .The UPND party replaced the fifth 5th most corrupt govt in Africa at the time , these elements are right at the door steps of the UPND govt .

They are championing the one zambia one nation as a weak link for the UPND to appoint their elements and expose the confidentiality and secrecy of the UPND govt , someone is seriously involved in this serious matter who may be the principle of trait , when themselves managed a regional govt it was a right , when appointments go hey way they bring up all sorts of issues because ,they want their way . It is high time the UPND upbeat their political game , criminals are back . When you see juvenile opposition leaders rising to demonstrate against the visit of a high profile leader like US vice president KAMALA HARRIS , it is because stolen money is involved to fund these activities to dent govt .

All these matters point to one person and the same direction of interests , history repeats itself , FTJ ( mhscriep) brought democracy to this country but he defied the practice to save the country from retaining it to the same ways , and the world got shocked and zambia till today maintaines it’s lane . The intelligence wings of this country should reaffirm their role to provide sensitive intelligence data in order for this country to be governed on its principle criterias , criminals are in the church , in govt and what is left is probably to reach the core of the presidency , they are advancing slowly but sure , the UPND leadership allowed this , if the situation is not carefully managed these elements may sound a warning which they are doing already and surprise the people of Zambia and the whole world . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY

