What the First American Pope Has in Common With Donald Trump – And Where He Differs

For the first time in history, an American has become Pope. On 8 May 2025, Cardinal Robert Prevost from Chicago was elected as the new head of the Catholic Church and will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

At 69, Pope Leo brings a strong global background to the role. He spent years doing missionary work in South America and served as a bishop in Peru, where he gained respect for his leadership. Most recently, he ran a key Vatican office responsible for appointing bishops around the world.

Many expect him to continue the legacy of Pope Francis, particularly in pushing for reforms within the Church.

But his rise has already sparked comparisons; some drawing parallels between him and another powerful American figure: Donald Trump.

His Stance on LGBTQ+ Issues

While Pope Francis was known for a more inclusive tone toward the LGBTQ+ community, Pope Leo appears to have taken a more traditional route in the past.

Back in 2012, as reported by The New York Times, he criticised how pop culture was normalising values that, in his view, went against the Gospel. He specifically mentioned the “homosexual lifestyle” and “alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children.”

His critics say this raises questions about whether he will continue Francis’s more open approach to LGBTQ+ issues.

Immigration: A Different View from Trump

Despite comparisons to Trump, Pope Leo differs sharply with the former U.S. president when it comes to immigration.

His years in Peru saw him work closely with vulnerable communities, especially Venezuelan immigrants, and he earned praise for his compassion and hands-on support. Those who know him say he showed deep empathy and was known for standing with the poor and displaced.