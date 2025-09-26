What to Expect from the UPND Government’s Budget: A Reflection by Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya





Tomorrow, the Minister of Finance, Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane, will present the 2026 National Budget. This budget comes at a time when our nation is facing one of the worst economic crises in recent memory. After four years in office, the UPND government has consistently failed to provide solutions to the very challenges they promised to resolve. Instead, what we have witnessed is a government consumed by propaganda, contradictions, and reckless borrowing.





As we look ahead to tomorrow’s presentation, Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, MP, has outlined both his expectations and concerns on behalf of the Zambian people:





1. *On Borrowing and Debt Sustainability*



This government inherited a difficult fiscal environment, but instead of addressing it prudently, they have accelerated borrowing. We are likely to see another budget anchored on unsustainable debt. In contrast, the PF in five years prior to 2021 spent K507 billion cumulatively, while the UPND is on record to spend over K1 trillion in just their first five years. This is alarming and irresponsible.





2. *Constituency Development Fund (CDF)*



Yes, CDF will be increased again tomorrow. But let us be honest: increasing CDF alone does not translate into meaningful development when its disbursement is delayed, politicized, or marred by capacity challenges at the local level. The government wants to ride on CDF propaganda, but the truth is that the cumulative impact on people’s lives has been minimal.





3. *Social Protection (Social Cash Transfer & Cash-for-Work)*



We expect to hear promises of increased social cash transfer and expanded cash-for-work programmes. But the question is: why has this government failed to consistently deliver such programmes in the past four years, only to suddenly find resources nine months before the elections? This selective generosity exposes the UPND’s obsession with elections rather than the welfare of citizens.





4. *Power and Energy Crisis*



We expect provisions to be made for electricity importation. But again, this begs the question: why has it taken four years of unbearable load shedding, three-hour power supplies in some constituencies, and untold suffering for government to act? The people of Zambia must see through these last-minute gestures.





5. *Productivity and Job Creation*



What Zambians need is a budget that stimulates productivity, creates jobs, and expands opportunities for entrepreneurship. Unfortunately, the UPND lacks the vision and capacity to achieve this. Their budgets have been consumption-driven, not investment-driven. Tomorrow’s budget risks being no different—another set of hollow promises without a clear pathway to industrialization or sustained job creation.





In conclusion, this budget is not just numbers—it is about the lives of millions of Zambians. Sadly, Hon. Kafwaya expects tomorrow’s presentation to confirm what we already know: another four years of suffering, another four years of failed promises, and another four years of economic stagnation.





As patriotic citizens, we must recognize that Zambia deserves better. We must demand a government that prioritizes productivity over propaganda, sustainability over reckless borrowing, and genuine development over political gimmicks. The Patriotic Front remains that alternative—anchored on experience, pragmatism, and a people-centered vision for Zambia’s prosperity.





*Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, Lute MP*



Former Minister of Transport and Communication



Reported by:



Michael Zephaniah Phiri