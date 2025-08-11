What’s likely to happen, regarding the Lungu family’s application for leave to appeal the Pretoria High Court’s ruling:





By Michael Lombe



What’s Already Happened



On August 8, 2025, the Pretoria High Court delivered its judgment in favor of the Government of Zambia, affirming that state funeral protocol and public interest override any personal burial wishes. The court ordered the immediate repatriation of Edgar Lungu’s remains for a state funeral in Lusaka . The Lungu family has since filed an application for leave to appeal that decision .





What’s Likely to Happen Next



1. High Bar for Appeal



The High Court will grant leave to appeal only if the family demonstrates that the case raises a reasonable prospect of a different outcome, or that there are significant legal issues warranting reconsideration .





2. Strong Legal Precedent and Public Interest



The ruling was grounded in constitutional and public policy considerations, emphasizing that the needs of the nation trump private preference in cases involving former heads of state. Courts tend to uphold such rulings unless there’s a compelling legal or factual error.





3. Political and Diplomatic Considerations



The court’s emphasis on state protocol and public interest suggests that an appeal would face steep challenges, both legally and politically.





Summary of Likely Outcome



While the Lungu family is entitled to appeal, the likelihood of success is slim given:





The court explicitly declared public interest overrides personal wishes for state burials.





The decision drew upon strong precedent (e.g., the burial of President Kenneth Kaunda) and constitutional authority.



Appeals in similar circumstances are rarely granted absent a major legal misstep.





In effect, unless the family presents new compelling legal arguments or evidence, the High Court’s ruling is expected to stand, and the application for appeal will likely be denied.