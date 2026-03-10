WHEN A PHONE CAMERA BECOMES A WEAPON: THE ZICTA ID CONTROVERSY



A new employee at the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has found themselves at the centre of a social media storm after someone photographed their staff identification card and circulated it on opposition Facebook pages.





The reason for the outrage is not misconduct, corruption, or a breach of procedure.





It is a surname.



The employee happens to share a surname with President Hakainde Hichilema, and that alone has been treated as proof of nepotism in some online circles.





But before Zambia’s growing army of smartphone detectives congratulates itself on exposing the “scandal of the century,” a more basic question deserves attention.





Who captured the ID, and why?



Because photographing someone’s workplace identification and publishing it online is not harmless activism. It raises clear concerns around privacy, workplace conduct, and institutional security.





A staff ID is not a public document. It contains personal and institutional information such as the employee’s name, photograph, and affiliation with the organisation. These cards exist for internal identification and access control, not for viral circulation on partisan social media pages.





Taking a photograph of such identification without consent and distributing it online may violate workplace policies and, depending on circumstances, could also raise privacy and harassment concerns.





In simple terms, an employee ID is not a political poster.



For ZICTA, the issue now goes beyond social media noise. The institution may need to determine how the image was obtained. If the photograph was taken within its premises or by someone with access to staff areas, that could indicate a breach of internal security procedures.





The authority may also consider reminding staff and visitors that photographing internal identification documents is prohibited.





There is also the matter of protecting the employee involved. Sharing a surname with a public figure is not evidence of wrongdoing. Zambia is full of people with similar names. If surnames alone are now grounds for public suspicion, half the country may soon be required to issue press statements explaining their family trees..





The irony is hard to miss.



ZICTA regulates the digital communications sector and regularly advocates responsible technology use. Yet the controversy itself began with the most basic misuse of digital tools: a phone camera and a Facebook upload button.



Technology did not fail.



Judgment did.

-Zambian Angle