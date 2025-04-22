Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

WHEN A POPE DIES, WHO IS IN CHARGE UNTIL THE NEXT POPE IS ELECTED?



Today, the official news of the passing away of Pope Francis were announced by the Irish-American Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell who is the Catholic Church’s Carmalengo.



Let us first understand this office: The Camerlengo of the Catholic Church is a Vatican official who administers the property and revenues of the Holy See, especially during the period between the death of a pope and the election of a new one.



This is the person who runs, of course in collaboration with other officials, the official activities of the Holy See.



HIS DUTIES INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:



✓ Confirming the Pope’s Death.First he announces the Pope’s Death to the College of Cardinals and the Church hierarchy.

✓ Then he immediately seals the Pope’s living quarters after the Pope’s death.



✓ He also ensures financial and administrative stability until a new Pope is elected.



✓ He is the one who oversees the Conclave and plays a key role in organizing and safeguarding th