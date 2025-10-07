When Conscience Enters The Chamber: Ten Questions For A New Republic



By Dr Mwelwa



Every member of the National Assembly must confront the ten questions posed by State Counsel John Sangwa. These are not questions for one man or one party—they are questions for every lawmaker entrusted with shaping Zambia’s destiny through truth, courage, and duty.





Are we, as a nation, ready to face the scale of our crisis? In Parliament, this means acknowledging the rot of corruption, inefficiency, and self-interest that has eroded the people’s trust. Renewal begins when truth replaces denial, and accountability replaces comfort.





Discipline and sacrifice are not mere words for campaign slogans. They are the soul of service. Our MPs must reject the temptations of bribery, patronage, and luxury. Leadership is not eating with the powerful—it is fasting for the powerless.





Unity must return to the heart of national politics. Parliament cannot be a battlefield of tribes or factions; it must be the meeting place of patriots. To heal Zambia, MPs must think as Zambians first and as politicians last.





The truth is painful but necessary. Parliament must stop hiding behind excuses. Every minister, every committee, every MP must confront the failures in governance, the collapsed industries, the hunger in our compounds, and the despair in our youth.





Accountability is shared. The failure of the Executive is the failure of Parliament to oversee it. MPs must remember that they are not assistants to the President—they are guardians of the people’s power. Oversight is not rebellion; it is duty.





In 2026, the ballot must no longer reward tribe or money. The Parliament we want will not be built by loyalists but by thinkers—men and women who fear betraying the Constitution more than losing an election. Integrity must return to politics.





The Constitution is not a suggestion—it is the covenant of our Republic. MPs must read it, defend it, and legislate by it. Every vote cast in the House must honor Article 43: loyalty to God, the Constitution, and the people.





Equality before the law must be real, not rhetorical. Parliament must ensure that justice is blind to power and wealth. No president, minister, or businessman should stand above the law, and no citizen should fall beneath its protection.





Zambia must learn to live within its means. Parliament must interrogate every loan, every concession, and every inflated contract. A poor country cannot afford expensive mistakes. Economic patriotism begins with budget discipline and honest stewardship.





True sovereignty means financing our own democracy. Parliament must end the culture of foreign dependence and corrupt campaign funding. The people’s representatives must rise to defend Zambia’s dignity by ensuring that no external hand writes our future.





If our MPs can answer these ten questions through action, Zambia will be reborn. The Parliament we want will not be a chamber of silence but a temple of conscience—a place where the voice of the people rises above the noise of politics.





John Sangwa has spoken to the heart of the nation. The renewal he calls for will not begin in rallies or speeches—it begins on the floor of Parliament, when leaders decide that truth, justice, and discipline shall once again govern this Republic.

#zambianwhistleblower #ZWB

©️Zambian Whistleblower