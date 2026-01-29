WHEN DESTINY REWARDS LOYALTY  – THE CASE OF CHIFUMU BANDA- KBN TV EDITORIAL

WHEN DESTINY REWARDS LOYALTY – THE CASE OF CHIFUMU BANDA



A KBN TV EDITORIAL



When late Edith Nawakwi served as Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President, State Counsel Chifumu Banda, worked behind her, quietly providing support and the infrastructure of wisdom.





Deputising a woman-led political party demonstrated a rare sense of servant leadership and self awareness that solidified the long standing cohesion synonymous with FDD as a party.





Banda’s speech during the official funeral of Nawakwi last year, gave Zambians a glimpse of his political steadiness and clarity of thought in which he pledged to carry on the legacy of Nawakwi and FDD.





It’s not surprising that when the opposition needed a home under which they could unite, FDD was selflessly the natural choice without exhibiting insecurities of being hijacked or threatening to pull-out of the Tonse Alliance.





FDD has anchored concerted political aspirations and in Chawama, the party gave birth to a Parliamentary victory that has been claimed and celebrated by many opposition parties and PF factions alike.





Faced with numerous challenges and legal hurdles, even though the PF don’t seem to agree on who leads them into the August general elections, one thing is certain: the different factions seem comfortable suspending their faction allegiances to converge on a campaign trail under FDD.





Kasama cast a spotlight on this unusual political reality that though on different teams, Chishimba Kambwili, George Chisanga, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Stephen Kampyongo, Kennedy Kamba and others, put aside their factionalism, shared a platform, sang songs and lifted the FDD banner as they urged Kasama voters to replace their late Mayor using a mutually coveted special purpose vehicle, FDD.





It was not surprising that last night, while on the last day of campaigning in Kasama, Chifumu Banda virtually participated in a tightly executed hybrid General Congress where he was elected and announced as 1st Vice President of the Tonse Alliance.





Going into the August polls, it’s probable that Chifumu Banda, will most likely show the same magnanimous leadership trait he proffered to Nawakwi and deputise Brian Mundubile as the just elected Tonse Alliance Chairperson and presidential candidate on the FDD ticket.





As the results begin to be announced for the Kasama Mayoral by-election this evening, if fate has it that they go the PF/FDD way, both the Lubinda and Mundubile camps will be dancing to “Dununa” reverse and it’s all thanks to the selfless leadership of Chifumu Banda who has embraced two warring factions as a center pivot and allowed them pleasure of temporary amnesia as adversaries that shared an FDD platform in Kasama.





There is no more pretending. Kasama has exposed the hypocrisy. Both the Lubinda and Mundubile factions can infact collaborate and work together. They just demonstrated that in Kasama. The question is, what’s fuelling the pride?





Whatever the odds, opposition parties should protect and preserve the FDD maturity and emulate the selfless leadership of State Counsel Chifumu Banda. Let destiny reward his comradery and loyalty.