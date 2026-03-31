WHEN DOCUMENTS SPEAK LOUDER THAN DEFENCES: THE MUNDUBILE DILEMMA





Recent documents circulating in the public domain, reportedly released by Brian Mundubile himself, raise more questions than they answer. Instead of clearing his name, they seem to confirm key concerns that have been quietly building.





At the centre of the matter are two issues: conflict of interest and delivery on public contracts.



1. A Paper Trail That Confirms Payment



One of the documents, issued by Kasama Municipal Council, clearly states that there was no objection to the contractor’s claim for payment of ZMW 9.59 million for road works in Northern Province. The language is formal, but the meaning is simple: the contractor was paid.





Another document from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development supports a similar pattern. It confirms the submission of a final payment certificate worth over ZMW 4.87 million for feeder road maintenance in Eastern Province.





Taken together, these are not minor figures. They point to millions of kwacha paid out under government contracts.



And this is where the contradiction begins.





2. The Conflict at the Heart of It



The central allegation has never been complicated. It is that Brian Mundubile, while serving as a government minister, was still linked to companies that were awarded public contracts.





In most governance systems, including Zambia’s, this is not a grey area. It is a clear breach.



A sitting minister is expected to separate public duty from private gain. When those lines blur, it raises the risk of influence, unfair advantage, and abuse of office. In legal terms, it falls under conflict of interest, which is not just unethical but can amount to a criminal offence.





By releasing documents that confirm payments under these contracts, the defence shifts from denial to acknowledgment. The question is no longer whether money was paid. It is now under what circumstances those contracts were awarded and executed.





3. The Bigger Question: Were the Roads Done?



Payment alone is not the full story.



There are growing claims that, despite these large sums being disbursed, the roads in question were not rehabilitated to expected standards, or in some cases, not done at all.





If true, this introduces a second and more serious dimension. It is not only about who got the contracts. It becomes a matter of value for money and possible misapplication of public funds.





Zambians understand this issue better than any report can explain. A road is visible. It is driven on. It either exists in good condition or it does not.



No document can substitute that reality.





4. A Defence That Raises More Than It Settles



What makes this situation unusual is that the documents now circulating do not dispute the core concerns. Instead, they appear to reinforce them.





They show:



i. Contracts existed



ii. Payments were made



iii. Government institutions processed and certified those payments





What remains unclear is whether:



a. Proper procurement procedures were followed



b. There was full disclosure of interests



c. The works matched the payments

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Zambian Angle