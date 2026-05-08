When German Socialists Defend Malema Harder Than Some South Africans

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When German Socialists Defend Malema Harder Than Some South Africans

You might have scrolled past this image thinking it was AI.



It wasn’t.

As Julius Malema faced a possible prison sentence for firearm charges, a group of German activists took to the streets of Berlin holding a massive red banner:



“South Africa: Hands off Malema”

The protest was organized by Germany’s radical socialist group…the Spartacus League and its KfsV (Committee for Social Defense).

Also on their banner: “No to Donald Trump’s blackmail”  tying South African politics to US foreign policy.



The reaction in SA ?

Many initially thought the image was AI-generated or a hoax. Once confirmed real, the debate shifted fast.

Some asked: Why do German activists care more about Malema’s fate than some of his own supporters ?



Others pointed out the irony of white Europeans protesting for a leader often accused (by critics) of being anti-white.

Quick background on the case:

· Malema was found guilty of unlawfully discharging a firearm at the EFF’s 5th birthday celebration in Mdantsane in 2018


· Charges included: unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public place, reckless endangerment, and failing to take precautions

· A social worker testified during pre-sentencing that Malema fired into the air, not at the crowd, and had no malicious intent



Questions for M21:

🔹 Does international white support for Malema legitimize his movement or expose contradictions in Western leftist politics ?

🔹 If the Spartacus League knows something many South Africans don’t, what is it ?



🔹 Could this kind of global solidarity actually influence the court’s sentencing ?

Let’s discuss. And yes…the image was real.

#M21 #SouthAfrica #InternationalSolidarity #BerlinProtest

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