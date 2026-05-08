When German Socialists Defend Malema Harder Than Some South Africans



You might have scrolled past this image thinking it was AI.





It wasn’t.



As Julius Malema faced a possible prison sentence for firearm charges, a group of German activists took to the streets of Berlin holding a massive red banner:





“South Africa: Hands off Malema”



The protest was organized by Germany’s radical socialist group…the Spartacus League and its KfsV (Committee for Social Defense).



Also on their banner: “No to Donald Trump’s blackmail” tying South African politics to US foreign policy.





The reaction in SA ?



Many initially thought the image was AI-generated or a hoax. Once confirmed real, the debate shifted fast.



Some asked: Why do German activists care more about Malema’s fate than some of his own supporters ?





Others pointed out the irony of white Europeans protesting for a leader often accused (by critics) of being anti-white.



Quick background on the case:



· Malema was found guilty of unlawfully discharging a firearm at the EFF’s 5th birthday celebration in Mdantsane in 2018





· Charges included: unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public place, reckless endangerment, and failing to take precautions



· A social worker testified during pre-sentencing that Malema fired into the air, not at the crowd, and had no malicious intent





Questions for M21:



🔹 Does international white support for Malema legitimize his movement or expose contradictions in Western leftist politics ?



🔹 If the Spartacus League knows something many South Africans don’t, what is it ?





🔹 Could this kind of global solidarity actually influence the court’s sentencing ?



Let’s discuss. And yes…the image was real.



#M21 #SouthAfrica #InternationalSolidarity #BerlinProtest