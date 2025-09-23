WHEN IS NOT THAT PEACEFUL: MAN WHO INTENTIONALLY INVITED POLICE CLAIMING HE SHOT CHARLIE KIRK GETS ARRESTED FOR CHILD P0RN INSTEAD THANKS TO HIS PHONE

By CIC International Affairs.



WHEN IS NOT THAT PEACEFUL: MAN WHO INTENTIONALLY INVITED POLICE CLAIMING HE SHOT CHARLIE KIRK GETS ARRESTED FOR CHILD PORN INSTEAD THANKS TO HIS PHONE.





The elderly rabble-rouser who falsely claimed to authorities, that he shot Charlie Kirk, is hit with child po.rn charges after police searched his phone





George Zinn, 71, was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor Monday after investigators found more than 20 images of kids as young as 5 years old, at least partially naked and “posing” in a “sexual” way, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.





“Zinn admitted that he gets sexual gratification from viewing and sharing child sexual abuse material images with others, and that his preferred victim age is 5 to 12 years old,” the agency alleged.





Zinn, who is a political “gadfly,” is also facing a charge of obstruction of justice after he allegedly admitted to screaming that he shot Kirk on a Utah college campus Wednesday in a bid to help the actual shooter get away.





He was quickly taken into custody at Utah Valley University with that detention paving the way for the child porn charges, the sheriff’s office said.





The alleged senior citizen sick was initially hauled off to campus police headquarters, where he refused to cooperate, but was soon taken to the hospital for a medical problem, authorities said.





He ‘fessed up to not being the shooter there, and investigators successfully requested if they could take a look at his phone.





As he handed it over, Zinn admitted to state and federal agents that he uses the electronic device to check out inappropriate images of children, the sheriff’s office said.





“Those Agents did see several images on the phone of prepubescent girls scantily dressed,” the agency said.





A search warrant was obtained Monday that led investigators to find the 20-plus illicit images and “several very disturbing graphic sexual text threads in which Zinn shared images with other parties,” according to authorities.

Zinn is being held in county jail.



