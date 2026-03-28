WHEN POLITICAL PERFORMANCE ECLIPSES ECONOMIC RECORD – THE CASE OF HICHILEMA- Kellys Kaunda

By Kellys Kaunda

WHEN POLITICAL PERFORMANCE ECLIPSES ECONOMIC RECORD – THE CASE OF HICHILEMA





Barely 200 days before Zambia goes to the polls, a man that has emerged as a possible lead opponent to President Hakainde Hichilema has been hauled before both the Zambia Police and the Anti Corruption Commission in addition to the Office of the President. All in the space of 72hrs.





Hichilema was sworn in on the 24th of August 2021 as the 7th President of Zambia.



Since then, Brian Mundubile has been a Member of Parliament for the opposition, PF.





He has been an effective MP taking government to task on several national issues.



Throughout this period, the Office of the President, the Police and the Anti Corruption Commission have never charged him with any wrongdoing.





However, a few weeks ago, Mundubile was elected President of the Tonse Alliance. Since then, he has been building momentum.



Increasingly, it has become evident that he is set to be one of the major opponents against Hichilema.





If Zambians didn’t know better, the sudden interrogations, arrest, charges and ACC investigations would have come as a surprise.



But not really. Mundubile may not be stopped politically, so, the usual strategy – cook up charges – must be employed.





Here is what is particularly disturbing here. Hichilema’s greatest strength and selling point going into this election is his economic record.



It’s a record that has been noted here at home and beyond. This’s the same record that has earned him five Honorary doctorates in five years!





One of the greatest challenges most debt-ridden countries face is how to navigate their way around the complex contours of economic reforms and achieve macroeconomic stability.





It takes leadership of a specific kind to do this. This is what Hichilema has achieved. And this record must be protected and defended with every ounce of every supporter’s being.



Unfortunately, this stellar record has been eclipsed by politics. Hichilema’s repeat of the mistreatment of opposition leaders puts him in the same league as his predecessor and others before that.





The abuse of state institutions to disadvantage opponents is as alive today as it has always been.



On this score, other Presidents have lost power when that shouldn’t have been the case.





History, tragically and ominously, appears set to repeat itself.



Hichilema, but why? Are you so desperate to remain President even at the expense of drawing a curtain on your own economic record?





The Presidency is the highest pinnacle of anybody’s career. You are willing to risk it all by resorting to desperate measures to remain in power?



It’s not worth it.