When presidential advisors overshadow ministers



The Mast Editorial



This editorial delves into the troubling implications of Jito Kayumba’s behaviour, the dysfunction within President Hakainde Hichilema’s offices and his communications strategy.



Jito when appearing on Diamond TV’s Costa programme asked, “when was the last time a Zambian president met the King?



It’s a big deal”. No Jito, it’s not a big deal for the people of Zambia. What is a big deal for the people of Zambia is the cost of living, food, electricity, jobs and businesses for Zambians and not selling our family silver to foreigners.



Perhaps it’s a big deal to Jito and Hichilema to have such photo opportunities. After all that visit to the UK was about receiving an

honourary doctorate, a visit paid for using public resources.



And Laura Miti is very right when she said “Hichilema did not pick best personal advisors, some in President Hichilema’s team are too junior in terms of experience to be of any use to him. Others are known to be plain dodgy.”



Jito is a man who fears his shadows. Sishuwa Sishuwa posted on X, (formerly Twitter),



“Recently Jito Kayumba, Special Assistant to President for Economy & Development Affairs talked about the importance of truth in public office. I asked Jito why he had lied that he was on the board of Bank of Zambia and if he would consider apologising for the lie. He blocked me.”



Jito is unable to accept the truth, that he is a liar who manipulated his CV, to impress people. Such is the calibre of Hichilema’s advisor.



In the evolving political landscape, Hichilema’s administration faces mounting criticism over its internal dynamics, particularly the *self- promotional tactics of his advisor, Jito.*



Jito’s ascent has been marked by a distinctive style of self-promotion, paired with *agressive marketing of his own role* , have overshadowed the contributions of Cabinet Ministers and other officials.



Instead of functioning as a supportive advisor, Jito often appears as a *publicity seeker than a genuine public servant.*



The President’s directive for advisors and ministers to be proactive in communications has seemingly provided Jito with an unchallenged platform to advance his narrative, regardless of its accuracy or impact on public perception. His recent media appearances, including a defence of Hichilema’s foreign visits, illustrate a tendency to prioritise self-interest over collective governance. This raises a question: is Kayumba’s self-promotion ultimately benefitting the UPND administration or merely inflating his own self-serving profile?



Central to the criticisms surrounding Kayumba is a palpable dysfunction within the presidential communications strategy, if there is one that exists.



Hichilema’s appointed Chief Communications Specialist, has been described as non-effective. One who is even unable to be a master of ceremony at presidential press conferences, leaving a vacuum that Jito has rushed to fill. The result is a chaotic narrative regarding Zambia’s foreign engagements and economic strategy, one that often lacks clarity and coherence. Instead of a unified message from the presidency, *the public is treated to a cacophony of competing narratives, primarily driven by Kayumba’s agenda.*



It would not be far-fetched to say that as far as Kayumba is concerned, *only he and Hichilema are working.* *Only the two of them know what they are doing and only the two of them are fixing it all!*



The fallout from Kayumba’s *self-promotional tactics is not limited to internal administration dynamics.* Cabinet Ministers, who are crucial in steering the nation’s policies, have expressed frustration over being overshadowed by Kayumba’s unilateral communications. This discord not only undermines ministerial authority but also reflects poorly overall functionality of Hichilema’s administration.



When Cabinet Ministers feel marginalised, the risk of a fractured government grows with potential ramifications for national policy and trust.



Public perception, too, has taken a hit. Zambians are increasingly aware of the distinction between *effective governance and self-serving rhetoric* . The growing disdain of Kayumba’s approach coupled with the President’s perceived procrastination on key issues creates an environment ripe for disillusionment. Trust in government hinges on transparency, honesty, and the competence of public officials – qualities that are at present being undermined by Kayumba’s actions.



The impact of foreign engagements:



Hichilema’s foreign trips, including a meeting with King Charles are being heralded as groundbreaking, and according to Kayumba “a big deal”. Yet the claimed benefits, other than a photo opportunity remain largely abstract.



Unprecedented claims of funding negotiated during these visits require scrutiny and validation. The lack of clear communications regarding these foreign engagements and outcomes raises further questions about the President’s leadership style. Effective leadership is characterised not merely by high-profile meetings but the capacity to translate these engagements into actionable policies and programmes that benefit the populace. Without this translation, the foreign trips risk being little more than public relations exercise devoid of substantive outcomes, other than fillling up the walls at State House and Kayumba’s house with a photo gallery.



Hopefully, Hichilema and Kayumba are learning lessons from Kenya, that effective communications is key, not rhetoric. Gen Z, are not asleep in Zambia as well.



*It is crucial for President Hichilema to revaluate the role of advisors like Kayumba.* Self-promotion at the expense of collective governance is a recipe for disaster, threatening not only the integrity of State House but also the integrity of Cabinet Ministers and senior public officials. This begins with establishing a cohesive communications startegy that uplifts the contributions of all Cabinet Ministers while ensuring public discourse remains focussed on the nation’s priorities, and not only those of Hichilema and Kayumba. These challenges are not insurmountable, but they require a concerted effort to recalibrate the narrative surrounding the governance style. In a time when public trust is more critical than ever before, the choice is clear.



The President’s call for proactive communications has devolved into a stage for Kayumba’s relentless* *publicity.* *The President does not need ego-centric advisors who have taken self-promotion to an alarming level, positioning* *themselves not just as an advisor but as a principal spokesperson for Zambia’s economic vision!*