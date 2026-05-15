WHEN REMAND BECOMES THE SENTENCE: THE WALTER MZEMBI ACQUITTAL:



By Reason Wafawarova



Zimbabwe has finally solved the mystery of the four television screens.



After years of prosecution, months of courtroom argument, eleven months of remand imprisonment, multiple witnesses, missing witnesses, legal submissions, public commentary, and enough paperwork to keep several ministries emotionally employed, the High Court has now officially confirmed what many Zimbabweans had quietly begun to suspect long ago:





The televisions were never stolen. They were still Government property. Still recorded in Government inventory. Still existing.



Only the accused had disappeared into prison. That, in summary, is the quiet absurdity sitting at the centre of the acquittal of former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi. And like many Zimbabwean absurdities, it would be hilarious if it were not so institutionally disturbing.





Justice Benjamin Chikowero’s ruling was devastating in its simplicity. The State, the court held, had failed to prove the essential elements of criminal abuse of office beyond reasonable doubt.





The witnesses did not establish unlawful donation. The key accounting witness was never called. The screens remained State property. The inventory records contradicted the theory of disposal.



And the prosecution’s own evidentiary structure quietly collapsed under the weight of its own contradictions.



One almost feels sympathy for the televisions themselves. They have now spent years trapped in a legal thriller they never asked to join.





Imagine being a television set in Zimbabwe. One day you are broadcasting football at a public viewing centre during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The next day you are allegedly evidence of criminal abuse of office, constitutional breakdown, administrative collapse, ministerial misconduct, and perhaps—if the case had continued long enough—a threat to national security.





The televisions survived. The liberty of the accused took a rather more complicated route. And this is where the matter stops being merely about Walter Mzembi.



Because the acquittal raises a much larger and more dangerous institutional question: What happens when the process itself becomes the punishment?



Eleven months. Not convicted. Not sentenced. Not found guilty. Just processed.





Eleven months in remand prison for a matter that the High Court has now ruled the State failed to substantiate beyond reasonable doubt. This is not a minor detail. It is the entire constitutional and moral heart of the issue.



Because remand imprisonment in civilised legal systems is not supposed to function as informal sentencing. Its purpose is precautionary, not punitive. It exists to protect trial integrity—not to replace conviction itself.





Punishment is supposed to follow guilt. That sequence matters enormously. Once a justice system begins informally punishing before formally proving, something fundamental starts breaking quietly inside the rule of law.



And Zimbabweans know this pattern too well. Increasingly, acquittal arrives only after the accused has already served enough suffering to satisfy the political or institutional appetite surrounding the prosecution.





Job Sikhala was acquitted after over 500 days in remand prison. Just like that.



The court eventually says: “Not guilty.”



But by then the accused has already lost:

• liberty,

• reputation,

• income,

• health,

• time,

• and often political viability itself.



The verdict arrives after the damage has already completed its assignment. And that is why the Mzembi acquittal matters far beyond factional politics.





Because what emerged through the trial was not really a dramatic corruption narrative involving personal enrichment, vanished property, or stolen State assets. What emerged instead was something far more bureaucratic and strangely administrative.



Procedure. Treasury approvals. Asset movement protocols. Compliance pathways. Administrative chains.





Which immediately raises a deeply uncomfortable question: When does poor administration become criminal conduct?



That distinction matters enormously in any functioning government system. Because governments are messy institutions by nature. Files move slowly. Procedures overlap. Ministers pursue rapid implementation. Accounting officers handle compliance. Treasury approvals delay. Memoranda disappear into filing cabinets for spiritual retreat.





If every procedural irregularity becomes a felony, then Zimbabwe may soon need to convert Cabinet meetings into pre-trial hearings.

Criminal law is supposed to punish:





• theft,

• fraud,

• deliberate prejudice,

• corruption,

• intentional abuse.



It is not supposed to criminalise administrative untidiness retroactively whenever politics changes direction. And this is where the prosecution began encountering intellectual difficulties.





The State argued heavily around procedural defects. Treasury approval had allegedly not been properly obtained. Correct disposal procedures had allegedly not been followed. The process was allegedly irregular.



Fine. Let us assume procedural irregularity existed. But then another question immediately emerges:





Where was the accounting officer? Where was the central administrative witness responsible for Treasury compliance and procedural implementation?



Remarkably, the very official whose responsibilities sat at the heart of the prosecution’s procedural theory was absent from the witness structure. Justice Chikowero himself noted the failure to call former Permanent Secretary Margaret Sangarwe was fatal to the State’s case.





This produced one of the great quiet absurdities of the trial. Zimbabwe may have invented the world’s first accounting prosecution conducted without the accountant.



The State essentially built a criminal case around procedural compliance while somehow managing to exclude the central procedural authority from meaningful evidentiary confrontation.



That is not merely awkward litigation strategy. It becomes a credibility problem.





Because once the prosecution theory starts sounding more like an audit report than a criminal indictment, the distinction between governance failure and criminal liability begins collapsing dangerously.



And when that distinction collapses, governance itself becomes paralysed. A minister can be overzealous. A minister can move too fast. A minister can implement politically driven rapid-results programmes aggressively. A minister can even make poor administrative judgments.





But none of those automatically constitute criminal abuse of office unless the State proves criminal intent and actual prejudice. That burden matters. Otherwise prison simply becomes an extension of administrative discipline.



And this is where the Mzembi matter begins intersecting with a broader Zimbabwean institutional problem: selective prosecutorial energy.



Because Zimbabweans cannot help noticing something increasingly difficult to ignore. The State often appears extraordinarily courageous when prosecuting politically exhausted scandals involving contested or relatively limited prejudice, while displaying rather less visible urgency around contemporary controversies involving significantly larger public concern.





That perception may not always be fair. But perception matters profoundly in anti-corruption politics. A justice system cannot survive indefinitely on selective intensity.



Zimbabweans live daily within an environment saturated by allegations and controversies involving procurement systems, public contracts, inflated pricing, politically connected beneficiaries, questionable delivery mechanisms, and parliamentary reports raising concerns around State expenditure.





Yet public attention repeatedly observes a peculiar pattern: Extreme prosecutorial aggression in safe historical directions. Cautious hesitation in dangerous contemporary directions.



That imbalance creates the perception—not always necessarily accurate, but politically unavoidable—that criminal law is being used not merely to prosecute wrongdoing, but also to manage political narratives.





And once that perception hardens, institutional legitimacy begins eroding rapidly. This is the danger scholars and legal theorists describe when discussing lawfare—the use of legal instruments to achieve political outcomes while preserving the appearance of procedural legality.



One need not prove conspiracy to recognise institutional patterns. One merely needs to observe consequences.





And the consequence here is obvious: Even acquittal now struggles to restore public confidence once the process itself already appears punitive.



That should worry everyone. Not merely politicians. Civil servants too. Accounting officers. Public administrators. Ordinary citizens.



Because once criminal prosecution becomes the preferred tool for managing administrative disorder, factional discomfort, or political inconvenience, nobody remains permanently safe from reinterpretation.





Today it is a former minister. Tomorrow it becomes an accounting officer who signed the wrong memorandum. Next week it becomes a procurement official trapped inside retrospective compliance disputes. And eventually, governance itself starts functioning through fear rather than administration.





That is not accountability. That is paralysis dressed in legal robes. There is another uncomfortable dimension here too: chronology.



The underlying conduct in this matter dates back roughly fifteen years, tied to a political and institutional environment that no longer even resembles contemporary Zimbabwe fully. The public viewing programme itself emerged within broader Government of National Unity recovery efforts after the 2008 political crisis, connected partly to tourism revival and 2010 World Cup visibility strategies.





Meanwhile Zimbabwe itself has moved through:

• constitutional transition,

• military intervention,

• leadership change,

• re-engagement rhetoric,

• sanctions debates,

• and endless economic restructuring.



Yet somehow four television screens remained trapped in prosecutorial purgatory long enough to outlive multiple political narratives. One almost admires the endurance of the case.





The televisions, after all, remained safer than most citizens’ retirement savings.



And perhaps this is the final irony. Somewhere in Zimbabwe tonight, those screens may still exist quietly on Government inventory, faithfully broadcasting sermons, football, advertisements, and political speeches under full State ownership.





The televisions never vanished. The prejudice was never clearly established. The donation itself became legally questionable. The prosecution collapsed.



But eleven months of a citizen’s liberty disappeared completely. And liberty, unlike televisions, does not return neatly to inventory after acquittal.





This is why the Mzembi ruling should not be celebrated simplistically as factional victory or political defeat. That would trivialise the deeper institutional warning embedded inside the case.



The warning is this: A justice system loses moral authority when process begins resembling punishment before guilt has been established.



And once citizens start believing prosecution itself has become the sentence, acquittals stop restoring trust.





They merely confirm exhaustion.



I should disclose, as I have before, that I have known Walter Mzembi personally since my younger years, long before his political career. Our political trajectories diverged sharply during the Mugabe succession battles of 2016–2017. He belonged firmly within the G40 camp. I stood politically closer to the War Veterans and the Lacoste alignment that ultimately carried President Emmerson Mnangagwa into office.





The rest, as Zimbabweans like to say when history becomes too complicated for neat explanation, is history.



But law must remain bigger than factions. That is the point.



Because if criminal law slowly transforms into administration with handcuffs, then the next accused person may not possess international networks, political visibility, or newspaper columnists discussing constitutional principles.





It may simply be an ordinary citizen trapped inside a system where procedure quietly learned how to behave like prison.



And by then, it may be too late to ask the question Zimbabwe should already be asking itself now:

Are we still prosecuting crimes? Or are we increasingly punishing inconvenience?