When the Battle Is Real, Excuses Fall Apart



By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist



In politics, moments of truth have a way of exposing not just strengths, but also insecurities. When the race tightens and the battle becomes real, those with rigged minds often abandon objectivity and resort to discrediting processes they once celebrated. It is an old saying that a bad carpenter always blames his tools, and in our political space, that proverb is proving painfully accurate.





When opinion polls appeared to favor Brian Mundubile, certain voices were quick to endorse the results as credible, scientific, and reflective of the people’s will. Platforms and commentators were praised without hesitation. At that time, there was no talk of bias, manipulation, or lack of transparency. Everything was deemed “excellent” because it suited a particular narrative.





Today, however, the tone has dramatically shifted. The moment the EMV Podcast released opinion poll results that tell a different story, criticism erupted. Suddenly, the same standards once applauded are questioned. The credibility of Emmanuel Mwamba is attacked, not because of proven wrongdoing, but because the outcome is inconvenient.





This inconsistency is revealing. The issue is not the methodology; it is the mindset. If credibility depends solely on whether results favor one’s preferred candidate, then the debate is not about democracy, it is about comfort. True democratic maturity demands that we accept outcomes even when they challenge our expectations.





If critics genuinely believe the polls are flawed, the solution is simple: conduct alternative, transparent surveys. Commission independent research. Publish your findings. Let the public compare and decide. Democracy thrives on competition of ideas, not suppression of perspectives.





Zambians are not easily misled. They observe, analyze, and draw their own conclusions. Attempts to discredit platforms without substantive evidence only weaken the credibility of those making the accusations. When the political battle intensifies, what ultimately counts is substance, vision, and connection with the people, not loud protests against unfavorable data.





In the end, the real test of leadership is not how one reacts when praised, but how one responds when challenged. When the battle is real, excuses fall apart,and only maturity, consistency, and integrity remain standing.