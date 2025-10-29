WHEN YOU HEAR A GOV’T TALK ABOUT PRICE CONTROLS, THEN THEY HAVE FAILED – ANTONIO MWANZA

WHEN YOU HEAR A GOV’T TALK ABOUT PRICE CONTROLS, THEN THEY HAVE FAILED – MWANZA





DEMOCRATIC Progressive Party President, Antonio Mwanza has condemned government’s reported intention to reintroduce price controls on essential commodities such as fertilizer, cooking oil, and sugar.





This follows remarks attributed to Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga in a local tabloid, suggesting that producers have a moral obligation to pass on the benefits of the appreciating Kwacha to consumers.





Mr. Mulenga reportedly said he would recommend to Cabinet the introduction of uniform prices for essential goods across the country to ensure consumers benefit from the stable currency.





However, Mr. Mwanza has described the proposal as “economically reckless,” arguing that it exposes what he termed as the UPND administration’s lack of innovative solutions to address the rising cost of living and the high cost of doing business in Zambia.





“Instead of tackling the root causes of high commodity prices, government is opting for populist shortcuts that will ultimately hurt producers, farmers, traders, and ordinary citizens alike,” said Mr. Mwanza in a statement issued to RCV News in Lusaka today.





He stressed that history has repeatedly shown that price controls are ineffective, often resulting in shortages, black markets, and economic distortions that harm the very people such policies aim to protect.



“Price controls are not a solution, they are a confession of failure,” said Mr. Mwanza.





He further urged government to stop engaging in populist policies and instead address the underlying causes of Zambia’s economic challenges, including corruption, policy inconsistency, overdependence on imports, and the neglect of local industries.





Mr. Mwanza also called on Zambians to reject what he termed as deceptive policies and demand leadership that thinks, plans, and produces, not one that blames and controls.



RCV