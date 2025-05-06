WHERE ARE THE AMBULANCES?



Lusaka… Monday May 5, 2025 – The Socialist Party’s National Youth League has formally written to Mr. Nicholas Phiri, Permanent Secretary for Technical Services at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, seeking clarity on the long-awaited delivery of ambulances.





According to a statement released by the Youth League, Mr. Phiri had previously pledged that the ambulances would be delivered by May 2025.



He assured the public that failure to fulfill this promise would result in his resignation.





The Youth League referred to a public statement Mr. Phiri made on November 29, 2024, in which he committed to the timeline and tied his personal accountability to the delivery.





With May now underway, the League has demanded to know whether Mr. Phiri intends to hand over the ambulances or submit his resignation letter.





In a statement by Stanley Muba’sa, the National Youth Secretary of the Socialist Party, the group stressed the importance of ambulances in ensuring a functional health system.





He stated that ambulances play a vital role in responding to emergencies and saving lives, and that any delays in their delivery could result in preventable deaths.





The Youth League indicated that their formal engagement with the Permanent Secretary was done in the interest of the public and with the hope of holding officials accountable to their promises.