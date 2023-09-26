Where are the Christian Lawyers in Zambia?- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Where are the Christian Lawyers in Zambia?

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Then the Lord said to Moses and Aaron, “When Pharaoh says to you, ‘Prove yourselves by working a miracle,’ then you shall say to Aaron, ‘Take your staff and cast it down before Pharaoh, that it may become a serpent.’”

Then Pharaoh summoned the wise men, magicians and the sorcerers, and they, the magicians of Egypt, also did the same by their secret arts.

But Aaron’s staff swallowed up their staffs.

Still Pharaoh’s heart was hardened, and he would not listen to them, as the Lord had said.

1,300 REGISTERED LEGAL PRACTITIONERS AGAINST 18

In Zambia, there are over 1,283 registered as legal practitioners with the Law Association of Zambia.

Yesterday within hours of the contraversy of the so-called rights of gay persons in Zambia emerging, we saw 18 Legal Practitioners issue a joint statement to support Chief Justice Dr. Mumba Malila SC’s position.

They quoted the Bible, the Constitution and the law.

These were;

1.Dr. O’Brien Kaaba, University of Zambia

2. Ms. Linda Kasonde, Chapter One Foundation

3. Mr. Josiah Kalala, Chapter One Foundation



4. Prof. Evance Kalula, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Cape Town

5. Dr. Chanda Chungu, University of Zambia

6. Ms. Gracious Miti, University of Zambia

7. Mr. James Kayula, University of Zambia



8. Mrs. Chipo Mushota Nkhata, University of Zambia

9. Dr. Misozi Lwatula, University of Zambia

10. Mr. Bright Kaluba, Legal Practitioner



11. Mr. Daniel Libati, Legal Practitioner

12. Ms. Susan Clayton, Legal Practitioner

13. Mr. Landilani Banda, University of Zambia



14. Mr. Alfred Mumba, Legal Practitioner

15. Mr. Kangwa Chishimba, Legal Practitioner

16. Ms. Kafula Mwangilwa Kasonde, Legal Practitioner

17. Mr. Chilambe Mpanga, Legal Practitioner

18. Ms. Jean Couvaras.

Where are the Christian lawyers to quote the Bible, the Constitution, and the law to assert the biblical principles, the position of the Constitution and the law and our national values?

Where is your staff to swallow their staff?

Evil shall not triumph in our land.