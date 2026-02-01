WHERE DOES SAMIAH PHIRI FIT IN A TEAM THAT ALREADY HAS BARBRA BANDA AND RACHEAL KUNDANANJI? 🇿🇲🇺🇸





Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji are two of the most lethal forwards in world football — record-breakers, history-makers, and the two most expensive African women’s footballers ever.



Their pace, power, movement, and finishing place them among the global elite.





So the big question is: Can Samiah Phiri break into a frontline already dominated by these two giants?





Analysts have taken a deep dive into Phiri’s playstyle, tactical intelligence, and versatility to understand exactly what she brings to Nora Häuptle’s system — and why her profile might be the missing piece that elevates the Copper Queens to another level.